News
Lincoln Heights: A Nazi swastika was scratched into the roll-down security gate of an Israeli-inspired restaurant on San Fernando Road, according to photos on the restaurant’s Instagram page. The Eastsider
Shopper and diner
By Jessica Doherty
More wine will be pouring in Northeast L.A. thanks to two new shops now in the works:
• In Highland Park, Byron Blatty Wines has applied for a permit to serve and sell wine as part of a small store and tasting room planned for 5122 York Boulevard. Mark and Jenny Blatty founded the firm in 2014 to showcase limited-edition wines made from L.A. County vineyards.
• Meanwhile, a few blocks over the hill in Eagle Rock, a natural wine shop is planning to move into a former grocery store on Yosemite Avenue. Little Lands Wine will open a brick-and-mortar store next year, reports What Now LA.
We came across a lot of Silver Lake restaurant news for you:
• Pizzana will open this fall at 3515 West Sunset Blvd. with grab-n-go pizza, table service and beer, wine and cocktail selections.
• Mashti Malone's, the ice cream parlor featuring Persian favorites, is opening a new store next month at 1529 Griffith Park Blvd., reports What Now LA.
• Forage on Sunset Boulevard is moving. Known for locally sourced California cuisine, Forage is headed for 2764 Rowena Ave. in mid-July. It will replace Small Town, which itself replaced Wolfdown in 2019. Both former restaurants were run by Forage’s owners, Jason and Chrissy Kim.
• Bar Restaurant closed last weekend Saturday after only three years in business. Eater LA wrote that the pandemic greatly impacted their business and ability to build a solid customer base.
• LA Mag’s new feature, The Move, provides “can’t fail recommendations” for Ceci’s Gastronomia, which will be adding dinner service in addition to breakfast and lunch.
In other food & drink news:
• How bad is the Sriracha shortage? East Hollywood’s Bé Ù is offering free Banh mi and other items in return for a 28-ounce bottle of Sriracha, according to LAist.
• Solarc Brewing hopes to open in Glassell Park by the end of the year, What Now LA reports. Solarc will be in the same building as Brian Dunsmoor’s new restaurant, which opens this week.
• LAist rounded up some reader-favorite coffee shops — Like The Village Bakery & Cafe in Atwater Village and El Sereno’s Holy Grounds Coffee & Tea.
