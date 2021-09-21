Good Morning!

THE LATEST

Creating a font for the vision-impaired

As you read this you probably don't know and don't care what type of font is being used. But for those who are vision impaired, the font can make a big difference when it comes to making text readable.

The Braille Institute in East Hollywood needed a font that was particularly easy to read for its visually impaired students. And what was available fell short of expectations. So a new font was invented: Atkinson Hyperlegible. It's named after J. Robert Atkinson, who founded the institute and established it on Vermont Avenue nearly 90 years ago.

Unlike most fonts, Atkinson Hyperlegible alphabet is a jumble of styles - sometimes using serifs, sometimes not, exaggerating some angles. But giving each letter a distinct footprint is a great help for those whose vision is greatly diminished.

Read more in The Eastsider

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts include $50k off a City Terrace Spanish; a $20k slice on an Elysian Valley Traditional; and a $100k chop on an Eagle Rock tri-level.

Read more in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Landmark sale

Thanks to the reader who tipped us off about the sale of an iconic Los Angeles home: the Lovell Health House in Los Feliz. Located at the top of a canyon next to Griffith Park, the home designed by modernist architect Richard Neutra sold for $8.75 million, according to Redfin. That's significantly below last year’s asking price of $11. 5 million but still ranks among the biggest Los Feliz sales this year. The International-style home constructed in the late 1920s for doctor and health columnist Philip M. Lovell provided a huge boost for Neutra, who lived in Silver Lake.

The show goes on

How Casa 0101, a 99-seat theater in Boyle Heights, survived the worst of the pandemic but continues to faces new challenges during its recovery. LA Times

