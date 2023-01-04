Good Morning!
A powerful storm is headed our way, promising to soak L.A. tonight and tomorrow morning with two if not more inches of rain, say forecasters. But before you head out for sandbags and tarps, read on for our Wednesday batch of news and stories.
-- Jesús Sanchez
📷 Eastside Scene
Los Feliz: The blank marquee of the Vista Theatre is a reminder that the old movie house is still undergoing a longer-than-expected renovation under new owner Quentin Tarantino.
Thanks to Tony Gleeson for the photo.
ECHO PARK
Hugo Soto-Martinez promised a speedy response to new encampments. Now, he will be put to the test
A new homeless encampment has sprung up along Glendale Boulevard, raising an early challenge for the neighborhood’s new City Council member.
A handful of structures occupied by homeless people have cropped up in front of the now vacant rite Rite Aid, which straddles a block between Glendale Boulevard and Alvarado Street. Trash is strewn across one side of the store, located near a Tiny Home Village homeless shelter.
The establishment of the encampment makes it an issue for Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, who was sworn into office last month after defeating incumbent Mitch O'Farrell in the election to represent Council District 13.
In an interview during his campaign, Soto-Martinez told The Eastsider that, if elected, his office would address an encampment on “day one.” (The question to the then-candidate was specifically about Echo Park lake.)
“As soon as you see one tent, the alarm bells should be ringing for the staff,” he said last September.
When contacted Tuesday about this latest encampment, Soto-Martinez issued a statement:
“We are meeting weekly with service providers around how the needs of the district intersect with Mayor Bass' homelessness priorities,” he said, “and we will address this encampment as quickly and comprehensively as possible."
O'Farrell was heavily criticized by the homeless and activists for the removal of the large encampment at the lake. It's not clear what approach will be used to handle the homeless at Rite Aid.
We’ll keep track of the tents and see what happens next.
🏙️ REAL ESTATE
Boyle Heights: A developer wants to build a four-story affordable housing project on a site now occupied by a small storefront and one-story bungalows, according to a filing with the city. The project by First Street Towers LLC would include 51 apartments at 2528 E. 1st Street near Fickett Street.
The new apartments would rise next door to the former Japanese Hospital, which was declared a historic landmark in 2019.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, Jan 5
Highland Park: Enjoy a night of stand-up at Comedy at the Manor.
Elysian Valley: Head to Zebulon for some coffee and music from The C.I.A, Audi Mañana and Pink Trash Can.
Friday, Jan 6
Echo Park: Listen to live folk music at Heavy Manners Library, with performances from Lily Desmond, Lee Jenkins and Meg Robinson.
Cypress Park: Check out the multi-media play VINCENT by Leonard Nimoy about the life and work of Vincent Van Gogh at Margaret Garcia Art Studio. (Jan. 6 - 14)
