NEWS

Echo Park: Three people were taken to a hospital and two others were taken into custody after crashing into a pair of utility poles by Glendale Boulevard, following a pursuit with police. The Eastsider

Lincoln Heights: The location of an unofficial and crowded night market along Avenue 26 was closed to the public Thursday by Councilman Gil Cedillo's office after neighborhood complaints about illegal activity, public defecation, noise and traffic. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Los Feliz 3 600

Los Feliz 3 movie theater reopens, with American Cinematheque picking the films

After a year-and-a-half, a presidential election, and an international pandemic, the Los Feliz 3 theater on Vermont Avenue is finally reopening this Saturday. The bathrooms have been refurbished, the carpeting and the paint are new, the sound system has been upgraded.

But the biggest change of all will be the programming.  The schedule for the theater has been taken over by American Cinematheque, the nonprofit cultural-arts and film-preservation group that also programs movies for the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica and the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

This month's movies range from the “The Wizard of Oz” to Czechoslovakian science fiction film, “Ikarie XB-1.”

California real estate market expected to cool off -- just a bit

 Economists say the California real estate market will cool off a bit for the remainder of the year. The pool of available homes for sale has been and is expected to grow, allowing buyers to shop around and take more time. 

CLASSIFIEDS

Journalists Wanted

The Eastsider is seeking freelance writers to cover local schools and neighborhood history. The ideal candidates should have experience in writing and reporting objective nonfiction pieces; be familiar with journalism ethics and practices; and live on the Eastside. Please send inquiries to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

CALENDAR

 Aug 6: Summer Biergarten

 Aug 7: Los Feliz Flea

