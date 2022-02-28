Hello, Monday!

The week starts off with warmer-than-normal weather, with highs around 80 degrees, before things cool down by week's end.

If you are a fan of Al & Bea's in Boyle Heights, you'll love this miniature version of the Mexican food stand. And if you're a really big fan, you can buy it for $1,500.

-- Jesús Sanchez

EASTSIDE SCENE

Silver Lake: Thanks to Bo Barrett for the photo from Sunset Boulevard and Fountain Avenue.

NEWS

Apartment Fire

Angeleno Heights: A man and a woman were seriously injured Sunday morning after fire broke out in a two-story apartment building, where two units were "significantly" damaged. The Eastsider

REAL ESTATE

419-unit Glassell Park project scrapped

A plan to build a massive mixed-use complex along the L.A. River in Glassell Park has apparently been abandoned after years of opposition.

Pan Am Equities, which wanted to build more than 400 housing units in the 2800 block of Casitas Avenue near the 2 Freeway, sold the 7-acre property to Rexford Industrial for $43 million, according to the L.A. Business Journal. Councilman Gil Cedillo said the planned development has been withdrawn from consideration, and the property is now available for lease.

The project met with opposition from numerous environmental and community groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council and Friends of the LA River.

"We opposed this project because of the negative impacts the development would have on the future development of parklands in this stretch of the LA River," said NRDC attorney Damon Nagami in a blog post.

More real estate news from Boyle Heights, Garvanza, Eagle Rock, East Hollywood, Echo Park, and Silver Lake.

NOTEBOOK

Crash Update

The man who died in a high-speed crash near Dodger Stadium on Friday has been identified as Ervin Pereira, 29, according to the county coroner. Pereira, who was the passenger in the car that overturned, was pronounced dead at the scene. Pereira was in a 2009 Volkswagen CC that was traveling northbound on the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) near Stadium Way when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which collided with a guardrail before striking a a metal pole, the CHP said. The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Business Scholarships

El Sereno: Cal State L.A. is one of 10 colleges and universities nationwide that will share in $4.5 million in business-related scholarships over the next five years through a Kemper Foundation program. Over the next five years, 650 scholarships will be awarded historically Black colleges and universities serving Latino students.

SCHOOLS

Boyle Heights high school hosts Anne Frank exhibit

By Monica Rodriguez

The story of Anne Frank, the Jewish girl who hid from the Nazis during World War II, was somewhat familiar to high school junior Citlalli Islas.

But after two days spent learning more about Frank, Islas is now among more than 20 teen docents at “Anne Frank: A History of Today,” a traveling exhibit that opened this weekend at Roosevelt High in Boyle Heights.

Sixteen-year-old Islas, who is a year older than Frank was when she died in a concentration camp, said she has a greater understanding of Frank, who gained fame when her diary was published after her death.

“I’m finding out more about her life and everything she went through,” said Islas, who attends Roosevelt Law and Public Service Magnet.

The exhibit, created by Amsterdam’s Anne Frank House museum, has traveled to more than 200 communities worldwide. More than 30 large panels feature photos of Frank, her family and their hiding place in the Netherlands.

According to organizers, the show is designed to encourage middle and high school students to think critically about numerous social issues and the moral courage to oppose intolerance and hate. After Saturday's open house, the exhibit will be limited only to students.

Why Roosevelt?

Boyle Heights has a large Latino community. But for a major part of the 20th Century, the neighborhood had a substantial Jewish community.

A few years ago, Anne Frank LA, a Los Feliz nonprofit, approached the L.A. Unified School District about bringing the exhibit to local schools. Former Superintendent Austin Beutner “suggested we do a pilot program here at Roosevelt because of its rich history,” said Harvey Shield, co-founder of Anne Frank LA.

Having the exhibit at Roosevelt is “bringing the world to students and students to the world,” said Carla Barrera-Ortiz, LAUSD director of partnerships and grants.

History repeating itself?

On the mind of many at Saturday’s event was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“People say history repeats,” said Stacy Jacome, 16, a junior at Roosevelt Law and Public Service Magnet.

Jacome and Islas fear history is doing just that at this moment.

In Other School News ...

Engineering and teamwork comes into play at robotics competition

Los Feliz STEMM Magnet School recently claimed First Place for Teamwork and Second Place for Skills at the VEX IQ Robotics Competition. LFSM fielded two teams of fourth and fifth graders. The Gear Bears built and coded a robot to collect and place balls on a 6’ x 8’ field. Students had to collaborate to complete tasks, develop engineering skills and learn how to strategize, communicate and collaborate.

“We understood that it’s all about supporting each other and teamwork and 21st Century skills,'' said Gear Bear co-coach Henry Ramirez.

Youth of the Year

Elsie Cordero of Boyle Heights was awarded a $2,500 scholarship after winning the Youth of the Year award from the Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley & Eastside. Cordero, a sophomore at Roosevelt High, is a leader in the club's substance abuse prevention and education program and hopes to become an immigration lawyer.

QUOTED

-- Vasile Sauciur, pastor at Saint Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Echo Park, in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

