Elysian Park: Thanks to Colin Havey for sharing his shot of DTLA as viewed from Elysian Park.

East LA: A pedestrian was killed in a Tuesday night collision on Indiana Street near Dennison Street. We are awaiting more details from the LAPD Central Traffic Division.

Los Feliz: A 68-year-old woman was rescued after her car tumbled 300-feet down a Griffith Park canyon. The Eastsider

Because you can't have too many Targets

By Barry Lank

Target is planning a new mini-store on the south end of Silver Lake -- only a mile from the Echo Park store that opened last year on Temple Street.

The store would open in a 52-unit apartment building now under construction on the former site of Phil’s Transfer & Storage at Silver Lake Boulevard and Bellevue Avenue, according to city records.

Target Corp. has also filed for a permit to sell a full line of alcoholic beverages at the store.

Target's new small-format stores are designed to fit into dense, urban sites. While a typical Target is 130,000 square feet, the Silver Lake store would be a fraction of that size: 18,743 square feet, according to city records.

The Target on Temple Street, which opened at the base of a new apartment building, uses a similar small-store layout.

The south end of Silver Lake Boulevard where the new store is opening is the site of several large residential projects that have been built or planned. That includes a 50-unit apartment building completed in 2019 next door to the Target site and a 60-unit project nearby.

You Know It's Spring When .... Goslings take over Echo Park Lake.

