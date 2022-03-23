Good Morning!

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Silver Lake: A skyline view from Marathon Street. Thanks to Sean Maguire for the photo.

NEWS

Pandemic Patios: The L.A. City Council took a major step toward making the COVID-19 "al fresco" outdoor dining program permanent. The Eastsider

Masks Off: LAUSD students and staff will officially be permitted to remove their masks indoors starting today, as the district aligns with the state and county COVID-19 guidance on face coverings. The Eastsider

Big changes are coming to a Lincoln Heights block

By Barry Lank

Two hundred apartments and a food hall are hitting the market near the St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store.

Barranca Studios at Barranca Street and San Fernando Road could revive this primarily industrial section of Lincoln Heights or smother the old neighborhood spirit -- depending on who you talk to.

“I think this will have a good impact on the neighborhood and wake up the sleeping stretch of San Fernando,” said Nicole Deflorian from Clint Lukens Realty, which is marketing the retail spaces. “Also, the food hall will ... offer jobs plus new places for the community to eat and gather.”

For Sara Clendening, president of the Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council, it means just the opposite. With the influx of new developments, she said the old gathering places are disappearing.

“Everything has been taken from our community,” Clendening said. “We have no place to congregate.”

A mix of one-story homes and small commercial buildings was demolished to make way for Barranca Studios, a six-story, block-long complex. It will consist of 100 apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms, and 100 “micro apartments.”

Bread Lounge, an Arts District bakery, will open a shop to serve tenants and other Lincoln Heights residents, Deflorian said.

"I am looking to fill the spaces with a food mix of food offerings to fill the void of food options," she said.

On the other side of Barranca Street, Alta Lofts opened about a decade ago with more than 100 condos. Across San Fernando Road, 81 more apartments are under construction at San Fernando Studios. All this means the addition of about 400 new residences in a little more than a decade.

And there are other developments in the works nearby:

• Developers want to turn the old Lincoln Heights Jail on Avenue 19 into a sprawling residential and commercial complex.

• The city is planning to build a sprawling Clean Water Campus to house hundreds of employees on what is now a parking lot on San Fernando Road.

Deflorian and Clendening seem to agree that all these new apartments mean significant change for a small area.

“In a place like Lincoln Heights,” Clendening said, “a block is like a whole universe.”

