📷 Eastside Scene
Griffith Park: A thick marine layer covering the L.A. Basin sends clouds and fog spilling across the top of the hills and into the Valley. Keegan Meyer took the photo during a bike ride on Mt. Hollywood Drive in Griffith Park. "Was weird to see the north side (the Valley) sunny versus the south side (Los Feliz) grey and cloudy."
📣 News
Kidnapping suspect arrested
East L.A.: A suspect was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a woman who was trying to board a bus Monday night. The woman, who who had been dating the suspect, has been found safe. The Eastsider
Mosquito Season: So far, so good
Mosquito season is upon us. But so far, the number of these pests in our area seems to have dropped from last year, according to Helen Kuan of the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District .
Credit the colder temperatures and the rain, which flushed out the underground storm drain systems where a lot of mosquitos can otherwise breed, Kuan said. As of early May, the trap counts of female mosquitoes in neighborhoods near Downtown were 40% below the five-year average for those sites, she said.
Granted, though, it’s early yet.
Although the native culex mosquito samples tend to reach their highest numbers in early June, virus-positive samples don’t usually peak until around the end of August, Kuan said.
As for the invasive “ankle-biter” aedes mosquitos, their numbers don’t usually start ramping up until July, and their trap counts can peak between August and the beginning of October. This is also the breed that’s more attracted to humans. So we’ll see.
It’s hard to predict where most of these pests will show up, since the areas of concentration this year might not necessarily be the same as last year, Kuan said.
But one notable trend from before is the relatively low count in neighborhoods near the Los Angeles River, despite the bug’s well-known attraction to water. Last year, only three mosquitos with West Nile showed up in Vector Control traps in Elysian Valley, two in Lincoln Heights, and one apiece in Atwater Village and Boyle Heights. Contrast that with five in Eagle Rock and seven in Los Feliz.
It turns out the water in the L.A. River moves too quickly for mosquitos to breed, Kuan said. The river also attracts bats, which feed on bugs, said Miguel Ordeñana from the County's Natural History Museum.
Still, the number of mosquitos can increase as the temperatures rise, Kuan said. These obnoxious insects seem to multiply as the summer wears on, and the warmer parts of the County tend to be the most affected by their viruses, Kuan said.
Thus the insect count continues. If you start to notice dead birds - especially crows, ravens, and jays - you can report them to the state hotline at (877) WNV- BIRD or online by clicking here.
Have there been more or less mosquitos in your neighborhood this year?
Summer Dreams Art & Music Festival to Benefit Roosevelt High School Scholars
• Saturday, June 24
Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at East Los Angeles College. The inaugural event will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. All attendees must be 21 and over.
📈 Business
Get married on York
Highland Park: The Old Brown House, a new wedding chapel on York Boulevard at Toledo Street, is holding a grand opening that will appeal to budget-minded brides and grooms: free weddings.
The free wedding and recommitments ceremonies will be held from 2 pm to 10 pm on June 10. Loaner gowns and outfits will be available. Couples must bring their own licenses for legal weddings. Call (323) 919-1343 or send an email to love@oldbrownhouse.com for details.
Old Brown House owners Tess Sweet and her husband, Dan, who bought the house in 2021, are carrying on a tradition from the previous owners. They ran a home-based business that offered weddings ... as well as divorces.
New on Echo Park Avenue
Echo Park: Two new shops have or are in the process of opening on Echo Park Avenue.
Hairstylist and blond specialist" Clarissa K. has opened up Clars Hairs for men and women at 1545 Echo Park Ave., the former home of Tavin boutique space. The salon specializes in balayage and blended highlights, according to its website.
A block south at 1505 1/2 Echo Park at Scott Avenue, Untitled, a bookshop, photo gallery and plant store has squeezed into the tiny spot once occupied by The Cactus Store. Hours are limited. Check first before you stop by.
New public restrooms up and flushing
The new public toilets are here.
The L.A. Department of Public Works has installed 14 public restrooms citywide, including three on the Eastside. They replace toilets maintained by a private contractor whose contract has expired.
El Sereno got a single-compartment toilet - a model called a Portland Loo - at the corner of Huntington Drive and Monterey Road, near the fire station.
Boyle Heights got the same model at 2213 E. 1st St., the same area where they had one before.
East Hollywood got a larger, Public Restroom Company model (shown above), with two toilet compartments, next to the Metro station at Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.
Places with more space and more traffic get the bigger model, according to Paul Gomez from the city’s Department of Public Works.
The budget for all 14 facilities was $4.748 million. However, the actual price is expected to be lower than that, partly because water, electrical, and sewer connections were already in place, Gomez said.
One challenge for any public toilet, whether on a street or a Starbucks: How do you ensure no one sets up camp in there?
Attendants at seven of the permanent toilet sites can monitor and regulate the use of the toilet every day, Gomez said. The seven locations without attendants get custodial services three times daily.
“The City is notified when custodial services are impeded by prolonged occupancy,” Gomez said.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, May 25
City Terrace: The library is holding an in-person program for teens to build their own volcano. Attendees will learn the science behind volcanic eruptions and have a chance to explore careers in STEM.
Echo Park: Attend a performance by cellist Maksim Velichkin in the first in-person Up Close Edendale concert in three years.
Friday, May 26
Historic Filipinotown: Catch Real Men Have Chichis at the Teatro Frida Kahlo. The comedic play will center around four Latino men who play fantasy football and indulge in carne asada.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
📈 205 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
