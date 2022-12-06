Hello, Tuesday!
We're less than two weeks away from LAUSD celebrating Winter Break, and the kids will be home with nothing to do. You've been warned. Now let's get to it.
📷 Eastside Scene
East LA: “We Believe in You,” a new mural by muralist Paul Botello was unveiled last week at Esteban Torres High School.
📢 News
Pony rides come to an end
Griffith Park: The Griffith Park Pony rides will close later this month, after 74 years of operation, authorities said. The closure was announced after a long-running battle between the owner of the rides and animal rights activists. The pony rides are scheduled to end Dec. 21. The Eastsider
Do you support shutting down the pony rides?
New school board member Rocio Rivas to focus on building community, funding
Next week, Rocio Rivas will be seated as the new LAUSD School Board member for District 2, which includes most of the Eastside.
“There is so much work to be done and I’m ready to bring my very best to all of our constituents,” Rivas wrote in a social media post last month.
Rivas’ primary campaign issues were bringing mental health services to students, creating greener campuses and finding new school funding strategies on the state and federal levels.
During the campaign, some questioned whether Rivas opposes charter schools. She said she’s not looking to eliminate charter schools but does want to make sure they are monitored to ensure they are fiscally sound and staffed by teachers with the necessary training and required credentials.
Rivas has described herself as “a big proponent of the community schools model,” which provides programs and services to campuses beyond the typical afterschool or athletic programs. Schools become places that offer educational opportunities for families and community members, according to the National Education Association’s website. Schools also became sources of health and wellness resources.
Community schools “bring the community into our schools, and they empower parents,” Rivas said. “It brings the assets of the community and the schools together.”
The new member certainly knows her way around the board. Rivas has worked for school board member Jackie Goldberg as a senior staffer. She will succeed long-time school board member Monica Garcia, who is termed out of office.
Rivas is an LAUSD graduate and the mother of a current student. The Montecito Heights resident holds a Ph.D. from Columbia University in Comparative and International Education, credentials that Goldberg sees as a major benefit when considering educational strategies.
“She’s very rooted in her community,” Goldberg said. “She’s totally invested in our schools.”
🎒 More School News
Cal State LA receives grant to create diversity program pathway
El Sereno: The National Science Foundation awarded Cal State LA $880,000 to increase diversity in STEM fields through recruiting and training the next generation of molecular simulation scientists. The three-year grant will help launch the Partnership for Research and Education in Chemistry (PREC) Pathway to Diversity Program, a collaboration between Cal State LA and the Molecular Software Sciences Institute at Virginia Tech.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Dec 7
Echo Park: Spend an evening at Heavy Manners Library for a poetry reading by authors Natalie Shapero and Meg Shevenock, followed by some folk music from Calvin Lee Reeder.
Thursday, Dec 8
Echo Park: Catch a screening of The Lovers and fundraise for the community-driven web series at Stories Books & Cafe.
