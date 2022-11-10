Good Morning!
Now, on to your Thursday batch of news and stories.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
📷 Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: Another fine morning. Thanks to Pablo Prietto for the photo.
SILVER LAKE
A Japanese spin on Peruvian cuisine
If you didn’t know Causita was Peruvian, the menu wouldn’t enlighten you. For this is the latest in a long line of remarkable LA eateries by master chef Ricardo Zarate, serving the Japanese cooking of Peru, which is home to tens of thousands of Nikkei – literally, people of Japanese lineage living in another land. Their cooking is the essence of Fusion Cuisine, with Peruvian ingredients filtered through the rigorous demands of Japan.
Causita is a relentless mix of surprises, beginning with the logo, a smiling potato wearing a bright red crown – the only touch of color on the simple paper menu. There are 14 “hyper seasonal” house cocktails, not one of which has a cutely coy name. They’ve got monikers like Apricot, Carrot, Lychee, Kumquat, Heirloom Tomato and Snap Pea. There’s a good bar. But the locals who pack the place are there to eat. And eat they do. This is a restaurant where you want to order the whole menu. And where you’ll leave nothing to take home.
The cooking is dominated by small dishes – six under the heading “Ceviches & Tiraditos Nikkei”; four on an essential plate of “Cuatro Nigiri Causita Nikkei”; five under “Pequeno”; five under “Medio.” Only five more are “Grande.” And none of them are especially daunting – though the perfect crispy rice with seared steak tartare may alter your view of the universe.
But then, the menu is filled with dishes to dream about. Consider the chocolatas clams, which are not clams in chocolate sauce, but rather in a chalaca sauce of chili, tomatoes, onions and sour cream, along with pricy charapita peppers (so … tiny!), equally spicy leche de tigre; it’s a joy to even recite the ingredients. Or perhaps the exquisite lobster dumplings with charred jalapeno oil and ceviche aioli. Even the Little Gem Caesar Salad is sui generis, with popped quinoa for crunch.
The menu is a sonnet; the food poetic. Every bite, every taste, is joyous. The name is slang for “best friends.” It comes from the Quechuan word “kausaq,” meaning “to give life.” Which Causita does, with every taste.
Causita Rating: ⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Beyond Sublime
- ⭐⭐⭐ Worth Every Penny
- ⭐⭐A Good Neighborhood Destination
- ⭐ Might As Well Stay At Hom
- 3709 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake
- 323-546-0505
- Dinner only, Monday through Saturday
- Reservations essential
- Moderately Expensive
👍👎 Readers Respond
Last week we asked readers if they would pay their gardener more to switch to a battery-powered blower (which can require costly backup batteries and chargers). The Results: 90% of the 100 who responded said "yes" to paying.
Readers said they would pay anywhere from $10 to $80. Several bought electric blowers for their gardeners:
• "We bought our gardener a top rated electric leaf blower for his business to reduce pollution ... after we learned how damaging the machines are to the operator," said one apartment owner. "Unexpected benefit included a much quieter gardening day, happier neighbors, no fumes."
• And another reader added, "I actually bought a battery-powered mower, blower, and edger because my gardener said he'd use them in my yard. But then I decided to do the yardwork myself. I think not having to deal with gasoline was a big reason I felt able to tackle my yard."
🗒️ Notebook
El Sereno: The L.A. Times interviews Walter Thompson-Hernandez, a storyteller who transitioned from journalism to film. His fictional short film “If I Go Will They Miss Me” won a Sundance award earlier this year.
Glassell Park: The work of artist Jennifer Guidi is now on exhibition at the David Kordansky Gallery in Mid City, running until Dec. 17. Though Guidi's work is “inspired by suns, moons, flowers, birds and rainbows,” the New York Times said the paintings “belie a depth and complexity that curators have increasingly come to recognize.”
Echo Park: Author RJ Smith’s new book explores the complicated life of Chuck Berry -- rock-and-roll pioneer, brilliant song writer, and famously difficult human being. “To some degree, all rock bios are about sex, drugs and rock-and-roll,” says Washington Post book reviewer David Kirby, “yet the biggest takeaway from ‘Chuck Berry: An American Life’ has to do with a fourth element: sheer force of personality.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Nov 11
Echo Park: Spend a magical evening at Stories Books & Cafe and watch Will Coile's Magic Happens in the Dark. Be entertained by magic, storytelling, and live music.
El Sereno: Honor those who have served in the military during a Veterans Day Celebration at the El Sereno library.
Saturday, Nov 12
Cypress Park: Attend a Veterans Day ceremony at El Rio de Los Angeles State Park.
Eagle Rock: Reserve a seat for the Beyond Carmen Concert, featuring mezzo-soprano Audrey Babcock and Flamenco guitarist Andres Vadin.
Echo Park: Fans of 2000 Hip Hop head to the Echoplex for Echo Flex: a 2000s Hip Hop Party! Come dance with friends all night to Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Nelly, Fat Joe, and more!
Historic Filipinotown: View new work by artist Rodney Harder during the opening reception for "Ready to Go" at Council St Gallery.
Lincoln Heights: Help make apple cider by turning an old fashioned cider press and snack on fresh apple cider donuts, apple pie and other goodies during AppleFest at Benny Boy Brewing.
Sunday, Nov 13
Eagle Rock: There's a photo shoot fundraiser happening at CommuneLA for Eagle Rock Elementary PTA. Bring your kids and take photos with friends and family.
Montecito Heights: Find some old-timey fun at Heritage Square Museum's Adam Forge Festival by watching demonstrations on blacksmithing, press printing, glass making, leather making and more!
