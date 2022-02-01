Good Morning!

NEWS

Jose Huizar Case

A federal judge denied a bid by Jose Huizar to suppress evidence that the former city councilman was removed from a Las Vegas casino after refusing to reveal the source of tens of thousands of dollars of gambling money. Daily News

THE LATEST

What a year for Nithya Raman

Whether they voted for Nithya Raman or not, most people would probably agree that her first year on the City Council was unusual.

Only a few months after she won the Council District 4 election in November 2020, the Silver Lake resident was the target of a recall. Numerous staffers came and went. She lost many of the neighborhoods and voters that elected her after district boundaries were changed. And, on top of all this, Raman and her family had to deal with COVID - twice.

The Eastsider caught up with Raman and posed some questions about her first year. Here are some of the topics and her responses:

Homelessness

“Whether you're thinking countywide or whether you're thinking citywide, we have created a system here in Los Angeles where every council district essentially does their own thing in response to homelessness ... There is no coordination across boundaries. There's no prioritization of city resources to allocate them to where they're most desperately needed. And this leads to absolutely absurd situations.”

What are your strengths?

“One of my strengths is ... trying to match the scale of the problems that we face in the city with the energy and the focused attention you need in order to be able to take them on."

And weaknesses?

“You know, a first-year is a building year. And it takes a lot of work hiring, training, all of that stuff. I wish that I had done a better job of communicating what the work was and what the challenges are that we're facing through this first year."

What do you do for fun?

“I’ve been trying to teach my kids hiking … to have the energy for hiking. They have been remarkably slow so far.”

Read more

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts include a $75,000 chop on a Boyle Heights 3-bedroom; $59,000 off a slice on a Los Feliz condo; and a $60,000 cut on a Silver Lake 4-bedroom.

Read more

NOTEBOOK

Stolen guns turning up in crimes

Lincoln Heights: Those guns stolen from Union Pacific trains and rail yards have turned up in arrests as well as one homicide around town, the L.A. Times reported. As early as last summer, police confiscated guns that looked brand new from suspects who said they’d bought the weapons on the street. These were from the 82 guns known to have been stolen from those trains. Police said an Eastside gang organized the thefts - and an argument over the profits from stolen weapons may have led to one of the thieves being killed in El Sereno.

Ballpark hosts gay wedding

Dodger Stadium: A same-sex wedding was held at Dodger Stadium in January, the L.A. Times said. Dodgers senior vice president Erik Braverman marched from the Dodgers’ dugout while his fiancé, Jonathan Cottrell, emerged from the visitors' dugout. They met and were wed on the pitcher's mound. Guests received bobblehead dolls, and there were, of course, Dodger Dogs. Times columnist Bill Plaschke says the event reflects the team’s changing attitude about sexuality. “It is not only about the marriage of Braverman and Cottrell," Plaschke said, "but also about the marriage of baseball and the LGBTQ community ...”

Golfers takeover Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium: Golfers had a chance last weekend to hit golf balls into the field at Dodger Stadium, LA Weekly reported. Targets were set up on the stadium field from 60 to 140 yards, and golfers could try to get their name on the Dodger scoreboard as a top-5 shooter. This was a pop-up event by Topgolf, a chain of sports entertainment complexes that combine high-tech golf activities with food and beverage service and a party-like atmosphere. The event was held as Topgolf prepares to open new complexes in El Segundo and Ontario.

CALENDAR

Feb 3: Comedy at The Manor

Feb 4: Aging with Resilience

Feb 6: Barnsdall Arts Sundays on Zoom for February 2022

