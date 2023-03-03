It's Friday, finally!
📷 Eastside Scene
Los Feliz: Pigeons appear to be holding a meeting over Los Feliz Boulevard and Riverside Drive. Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for the photo.
📣 News
House fire extinguished
El Sereno: Firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out in a room in a hillside home in the 3200 block of N. Amethyst Street. No injuries were reported. LAFD
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Boyle Heights
Fifty-five affordable apartments are proposed for the southwest corner of Wasbash and Evergreen avenues. The developer for the four-story, 100%-affordable development is seeking to build a project that would be more dense than would normally be allowed. The applicant is listed as Tatiana Belenkova.
Meanwhile, an affordable housing complex is currently under construction at 3552 Whittier Blvd., Urbanize reported. It features 63 studio apartments, each averaging 305 square feet, and one manager's unit. The project by Abode Communities will be made up of prefabricated units stacked on a concrete base.
Los Feliz
A four-bedroom home on three-quarters of an acre, right at the entrance of Griffith Park, just sold for $6.1 million, according to Redfin. That's 30% higher than what the property sold for in 2021. The 100-year-old ranch-style compound includes a free-standing guest house and motor-court parking for 15 cars. While $6.1 million is a lot of money, two other Los Feliz homes have fetched higher prices so far this year: A $7.75 million Spanish Revival estate and $10.3 million mansion on two acres.
Silver Lake
Urbanize checks in on the Riverglen II project along the 2600 block of Riverside Drive, which has been in development now for about 14 years. Currently under construction, the 120-unit residential project was first submitted for entitlements in 2009.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Highland Park 3-Bedroom: $80,000 off a single-family, detached condo. Now asking $769,999.
El Sereno Fixer: $90,000 chop a two-bedroom hillside fixer-upper. Now asking $560,000
Updated Silver Lake Craftsman: $101,000 chop on a 3-bedroom with guest unit and ADU.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Silver Lake Cottage Under $750K Near the Reservoir
- Inzio | Glassell Park
⏳ FLASHBACK FRIDAY | LOS FELIZ
When one of the Three Stooges called Los Feliz home
This was the first house that Larry from the Three Stooges ever owned.
Indeed, many celebrities have lived along Aberdeen Avenue and still do -- mere steps south of Griffith Park. But for Larry Fine, born Louis Feinberg to a Russian Jewish family in Philadelphia, there was no other starter home. This was it.
The bushy yet balding Stooge was, by all accounts, a generous soul who enjoyed gambling. His wife, Mabel, hated housekeeping. So the family always lived in hotels, according to IMDB.
But sometime in the 1940s (the New York Post says it was 1941, others say later), Larry bought the four-bedroom Spanish Colonial Revival on Aberdeen Avenue. It was built in 1925 with more than 3,000 square feet of space on about a quarter of an acre, according to city records.
Antics ensued.
Well, mostly, Larry and Mabel raised a couple of kids. But there was that time he wanted to redo one of his five bathrooms, and the lead Stooge, Moe Howard, convinced him they should just do it themselves, according to Fine’s grandson Eric Lamond, in Toluca Lake Magazine.
If you’ve seen even one Stooges bit, you know where this is going.
Moe and Larry put on painters’ outfits, started doing the wallpapering, and Larry rolled wallpaper over Moe’s hand.
“Without even looking up, Moe takes his wallpaper brush and, whap, hits Larry in the face with it,” Lamond said. And … well, they went into the act, cracking each other up. “It took them about 20 minutes to basically destroy everything.”
Fine sold the house in 1959, two years after Columbia Pictures ended “The Three Stooges” movies, the Post said.
Redfin picks up the history of the house again in 1980, when it sold for $63,500. The same owner held it until 2013, after which it changed hands every couple of years - 2014, 2017, and finally 2021, selling for $4.75 million to “Dead to Me” writer Liz Feldman and her wife, singer-songwriter Rachael Cantu, the Post reported.
It’s not clear whether Larry ever owned another house. But according to his obituary in the L.A. Times, he spent the last four years of his life - 1971 to 1975 - in the Motion Picture Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. A sort of hotel.
⏳ Flashback Friday Notes
Historic spots worth a visit
L.A. Times writer Etan Rosenbloom has committed to visiting all 600 National Register sites in L.A. He’s listed 10 as “well worth visiting,” two of which are on the Eastside: the Lummis House near Mount Washington; and Frank Lloyd Wright's Ennis, Freeman, Millard and Storer houses in Los Feliz. Check out the full top 10 here.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, March 3
Echo Park: Spend a musical evening at Heavy Manners Library and listen to Yours Are the Only Ear, Glenrock, and William Maxwell.
Echo Park: Attend a screening and celebration of the release of Split at the Root, a Netflix documentary series about mothers separated from their children at the U.S. border.
Highland Park: Take part in a Soundbath & Cacao Rose Tea Ceremony at Kinship Yoga. Meditate and align your chakras through sound medicine.
⭐ Featured Event
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. (Sponsored)
El Sereno: Dance and listen to live music at Stomping Ground LA's DISplay event. Catch a pre-show set by QUÉ BÁRBARO and dance the rest of the night.
Saturday, March 4
Eagle Rock: Find out about Leon Theremin, the inventor of the first electronic musical instrument, during a presentation and performance featuring two different Theremins. Audience members will have a chance to play at the end. This LA Made program will take place at Eagle Rock Library.
Sunday, March 5
Highland Park: Take the kid (or kids) to a book event at The Pop Hop with Peace4Kids. Listen to a reading of The Pointless Forest and have an opportunity to ask questions, and engage in art activities of the book.
