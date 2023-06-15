Hello Thursday!
With Father's Day just three days away, it's time to bring out some more "Dad Jokes."
A sandwich walks into a bar and orders a drink. The bartender says, "Sorry, we don't serve food here."
Now on to today's news.
-- Robert Fulton
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: One of the many rock retaining walls that are part of the neighborhood's historic character. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
📢 News
P-22 suffered severe injuries
Griffith Park: A final necropsy conducted on famed Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 determined the cat was suffering from "multiple severe injuries" and chronic conditions that limited his ability to function in the wild, state wildlife officials said. The Eastsider
👏 Thank You Thursday
Readers Respond: Bring back the red!
Last week, following the painting of the iconic Vista Theatre a shade of yellow, we asked readers what they thought of the color change. A wide majority of respondents - 115 - preferred the theater's previous red color; 32 liked the yellow; and 44 wanted something else.
Here's a sampling of what folks had to say.
- "Certainly do not like the mustard color."
- "The changes are fine. Old colors are not always appealing to the current tastes. It looks cleaner like that and more alive!"
- "Baby poop yellow is awful."
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who has taken over the Vista Theatre, apparently didn't think much of the theatre's scarlet paint job. Some readers, however, had a more pressing concern: "We’d like to know when our beloved theater will re-open."
Stay tuned.
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Los Feliz: Kismet is hosting three guest chefs starting next week. On June 19 and 20, Sunny Lee of Banchan by Sunny will be serving up the Korean shareable side dishes that the name suggests.
East Hollywood: Bolita is hosting a pop-up with taco truck Simōn on June 28. The event will feature a tasting menu of six courses alongside mezcal pairings.
Echo Park: Ototo won a James Beard Award for outstanding wine and other beverages program. The Los Angeles Times reported that this was amid a chaotic year for the James Beard Awards in which many judges and committee members resigned and one nominee reported to the New York Times that she was interrogated for “targeted bullying” on social media despite a lack of evidence.
Silver Lake: All Day Baby has a new Chef de Cuisine, Catie Randazzo. Randazzo previously appeared on the HBO show “The Big Brunch” and loves Bub and Grandma’s and Courage Bagels.
Highland Park: The unwanted Uber Eats orders have returned to Highland Park, reports the Los Angeles Times. One resident has been receiving a singe milk from McDonald’s every day for the past month.
East L.A.: The New York Times' 36 Hours travel guide features Los Angeles and recommends a visit to La Azteca Tortilleria on Cesar Chavez Avenue. Says the NYT, "they make their flour tortillas in-house and fold juicy grilled tomatoes into the vegetable options." The Eastsider featured the couple behind La Azteca after it was added to Michelin's California Bib Gourmand Guide.
Silver Lake: There’s a new workshop for BIPOC foragers to learn more about the edible wonders in and around Los Angeles — even right by the Micheltorena Heart Stairs. LAist has the full story.
In search of a Supper Club. LAist wrote about three on the Eastside. Silver Lake’s USAL Project Round Table Dinner Series is a monthly dinner club for the outdoor exploration organization that now has a brick-and-mortar in the neighborhood. Boyle Heights’ Asi Asi Project Supper Club hosts local chefs and brands inside the reconverted Masonic temple on Ceasar Chavez Avenue. Highland Park’s Seconds Supper Club is in the backyard of a craftsman’s house hosted by four food-focused friends.
EAGLE ROCK
Vidiots offers movie buffs selection, nostalgia
By Claire O'Callahan
With streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and others offering immediate and easy access to a wide selection of TV shows and movies, are DVDs still relevant?
The film lovers at Vidiots say yes.
You may remember Vidiots from its days as a beloved film hub in Santa Monica. Now at its new location in Eagle Rock, Vidiots provides a gathering space for movie lovers new and old complete with a state-of-the-art theater, a beer and wine bar and a video rental store with tens of thousands of titles.
Walking into the space, rows and rows of DVDs organized by genre greet customers. Some, like “Casablanca,” are classics; other films released as recently as last year.
For Halle, a Vidiots customer browsing the shelves opening weekend, this sense of having everything in one place rather than scattered across various streaming platforms makes Vidiots so appealing.
“I’m kind of fed up with streaming services lately in general,” she said. “There’s one thing that I want to watch on every streaming service, and it’s just too much money, so it’s nice to have an alternative.”
Another incentive Vidiots offers movie lovers is the opportunity to find films that are not readily available online, along with the extras and special features only included on DVDs.
“That’s all stuff that has fallen away as streaming has taken over,” Tim Vermuelen, another Vidiots customer, said. “No one invests in the supplementary materials that give you a look into how the thing was made.”
Customers added that it’s more than just the physical incentives of DVDs that drew them to check out Vidiots and, in the case of Vermuelen, purchase a membership.
Halle and another Vidiots customer and longtime film lover, Evan, reminisced about movie rental stores they frequented as kids and young adults— stores Vidiots harkens back to.
“It reminds me of going to Blockbuster,” Halle said. “So it feels nostalgic.”
Claire O'Callahan (she/her) is a creative writer, freelance journalist, and a news editor at The Occidental. After growing up between Northern CA and the East Coast, she has now settled in Eagle Rock and is pursuing her BA in Critical Theory & Social Justice at Occidental College.
🗒️ Notebook
A historic Italian club welcomes new faces, keeps traditions alive
Highland Park: The Garibaldina Society, L.A.'s oldest Italian club, is experiencing a rebirth, reports the L.A. Times. Founded in 1877, the Figueroa Street club has traditionally been a gathering spot for older Italians and Italian-Americans. Now, it's welcoming a new, diverse membership. Despite changes, both new and older members work to maintain the club's spirit. Jim Richetts, 88, a former club president, said: “The club is being regenerated ... And that’s because younger people are finding out about it, and we’re making an effort to let them know.”
Los Lobos 50th anniversary tour to include Garfield High
East LA: Los Lobos, the iconic East L.A. band, will celebrate five decades of being together as a music group with a concert tour that will include a Nov. 25 show at Garfield High School, the Daily News reported. The founding members of the band attended and met at Garfield High. Tickets for the 12 stop concert tour go on sale Friday.
🏙️ City News
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, No Place Like Gandersheim take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. May 20 - June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Boyle Heights: "Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival" benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. June 24. All attendees must be 21 and over. Get Tickets & Info (Sponsored)
Thursday, June 15
City Terrace: Bring your dancing shoes to City Terrace Park for their Parks after Dark concert series with a performance from the Susie Hansen Latin Band. Listen to salsa, merengue, bachata, and more latin music.
Friday, June 16
East Hollywood: There's a pre-Juneteenth Kick Off happening at The Vermont. Join Trap Poetry Jam's Woke AF event for some live music, crazy dating games, and more fun competitions. Plus there will be a surprise celebrity guest!
Saturday, June 17
East LA: Celebrate Juneteenth at Belvedere Park with entertainment, resource fairs, sports tournaments and other activities from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Silver Lake: Head to the newest LGBTQ+ party, Reggayton, at Los Globos. Celebrate Pride Month with some dancing to house music, reggaeton, afrobeats, and more.
Montecito Heights: Buy a ticket for entry and parking to Heritage Square Museum's Pride Event, The Gay 90s, presented by Art Time. Shop from queer art vendors, engage in 1990's and 1890's crafts, and dance to live music.
Pasadena: Spend Father's Day Weekend at the 30th Annual Pasadena Chalk Festival. View the work of 500 artists that will create 200 chalk murals. Enjoy family-friendly activities, a silent auction, live music, and more.
Sunday, June 18
El Sereno: Take the model train lovers in your life to the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House, featuring an HO scale-operating model railroad covering almost 5,000 square feet.
