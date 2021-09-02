Good Morning!

NEWS

Murder conviction

A gang member who killed a man in East Los Angeles in 2017 then opened fire on two Whittier police officers, killing one and wounding the other, was convicted of murder and other counts. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Former movie house may become a historic landmark

It has been a long time since movies were screened in the 94-year-old Unique Theatre in East LA. The former movie house on East 1st Street has been carved up into retail spaces. Then, in September 2019 fire at a neighboring building came close to destroying the Unique. It has been boarded up since then.

But this week the L.A. County Board of Supervisors nominated the fire damaged Unique as a historic landmark. Authorities cited it as an example of Art Deco architecture with classical details, including a dramatic "blade" sign and marquee as significant features.

The Unique was one of about a dozen East LA movie houses that operated in the first half of the 20th century. Now, there are no movie theaters operating in East LA.

Read more in The Eastsider

City sued over Taix landmark process

In the saga surrounding Taix restaurant on Sunset Boulevard, there’s now a lawsuit. The Silver Lake Heritage Trust is charging that the City of Los Angeles violated laws about public meetings while deciding whether to declare the Echo Park building a historic landmark. The suit seeks to nullify the June 2 Council decision about Taix’s historical status, and to charge Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell with a misdemeanor.

Read more in The Eastsider

Homes for sale near Cal State LA

Living in the University Hills section of El Sereno puts you within walking, biking or scootering (?) distance of Cal State LA. This week's Now Asking found three properties in that area.

Read more in The Eastsider

