City Terrace: An ominous band of black smoke drifted across the sky Sunday morning as a rubbish and wood pallet fire burned under the 10 Freeway on the south end of Downtown. Esther Rodriguez took this shot from City Terrace.

NEWS

East LA: Two men were killed in separate shootings that took place two days apart. One man was shot to death early this morning in the 1100 block of South Kern Avenue. The Saturday night homicide happened near Indiana and Dennison streets.

Lincoln Heights: A big rig loaded with 21,000 pounds of fish crashed into a sedan and both vehicles caught fire early this morning on the 5 Freeway near the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway. The Eastsider

Griffith Park: A 76-year-old man was in grave condition Saturday afternoon after falling from a bicycle on Griffith Park Drive. Park Rangers provided immediate medical care to the injured man before paramedics arrived, and an LAFD Air Ambulance rushed him to a hospital, said L.A. Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Lincoln Heights: Firefighters were called Friday afternoon to free a vehicle that rolled down an embankment in the 3700 block of Baldwin Street and became wedged between two apartment buildings. No one was trapped or injured. There appeared to be only superficial structural damage. LAFD

THE WEEK AHEAD

April 25 - May 1: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days

Weather

The week will start off hot, with a high near 90 expected on Monday before temps slip back into the mid to low 70s for the rest of the week.

On The Agenda

Tuesday, April 26

• Cypress Park & Glassell Park: A City Council committee will review an updated study of turning a former railroad yard into parkland by the L.A. River. The preferred plan for an approximately 40-acre chunk of the now vacant Taylor Yard includes creating an island in the L.A. River and building a pedestrian-bike bridge to Elysian Valley, recreational and cultural facilities, pathways and other amenities. The updated cost estimate now tops $1 billion.

• Lincoln Heights: A report on conditions at the North Central Animal Shelter will be presented to the Animal Services Commission.

• Echo Park: The Planning Department will hold a hearing over a request to serve alcoholic beverages at a new Mexican restaurant in a long-vacant building. We wrote about the Echo Park Avenue project earlier this month.

Thursday, April 28

Eagle Rock: Metro's board of directors will vote on creating bus-only lanes on Colorado Boulevard. That would require a road diet, leaving only one lane in each direction for cars, trucks and other vehicles. Many officials who had opposed or expressed reservations about the project, including Councilman Kevin de Leon, eventually switched gears to back the plan. The Boulevard Sentinel explores the controversial issue.

Garvanza: The Planning Commission will review an appeal filed by opponents of a 33-unit housing development on a parking lot in the Highland Park-Garvanza historic district. Here's our story on the issue.

Things To Do

Tuesday, April 26

Los Feliz: Listen to live performances at BlackRose LA's We Found New Music.

Wednesday, April 27

Lincoln Heights: Buy fresh produce at the Farmer's Market.

Thursday, April 28

Eagle Rock: Bring your binoculars and gather outside the Bruce Steele Garden in Occidental College to learn about agricultural programming and spot migratory birds.

Friday, April 29

El Sereno: The Soul of Spanish Guitar, Pable Sáinz Villegas, will be making his way to Cal State LA's Luckman Theatre. Head to the theatre to listen to a worldwide sensation.

Saturday, April 30

Glassell Park: Join the NELA community for some sustainable shopping at Purge-A-Palooza.

Sunday, May 1

Historic-Filipinotown: Head over to Pilipino Workers Center and engage in an open-mic for Sunday Jump's 10th season theme, "Intention."

NOTEBOOK

Eagle Rock - The plan to reduce part of Colorado Boulevard to one traffic lane in each direction has moved a step forward, having been approved by the Planning and Programming committee of the Metro Board of Directors, the Boulevard Sentinel reported. It is headed for the Metro Board of Directors at the next Board meeting on April 28 for the final approval - part of Metro’s plan for a dedicated bus lane between North Hollywood and Pasadena. The Sentinel’s reporter T.A. Hendrickson traces back the long, complicated fight that has led to this likely lane diet.

ONE LAST THING

In The Pink: Lupita's in Cypress Park knows how to attract attention with a hot-pink paint job.

