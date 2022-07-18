Hello, Monday!
Eastside Scene
Echo Park: How would you like to live in an apartment building named the Proper Portia?
News
Eagle Rock: A pedestrian was killed on the 134 Freeway Sunday night by a motorist who thought the collision was with a large animal. The Eastsider
Dodgers: With "substantial progress" being reported in contract negotiations, unionized Dodger Stadium concession workers have agreed not to strike during the All Star Game and related events. The Eastsider
BOYLE HEIGHTS
What is L.A.'s newest weekend hot spot? The Sixth Street bridge
Thousands came out earlier this month for the grand opening of the Sixth Street Viaduct. But the crowds -- and cars -- have kept coming to check out the new bridge linking Boyle Heights and Downtown L.A.
On Saturday night, traffic on the 3,500-foot-long span was at a standstill. People got out of their vehicles to walk around and take selfies, said one person who found the bridge blocked. "Get back in your vehicle and get off of the bridge," someone ordered from a police helicopter.
Said one Twitter user, "We tried to cruise through the new 6th street bridge but cops closed it for cars. Pedestrians only. Couldn't even find nearby parking."
Besides the cruising across the bridge, some visitors have even been spotted walking and skating atop the concrete arches that line both sides of the structure. Traffic has also been halted as drivers have been doing donuts in the roadway.
Not everyone is thrilled with all the action and stunts on what has quickly become an L.A. landmark.
"6th street bridge is just full of mfs trying to do burnouts and it’s so wack 💀💀 y’all just killing it for other ppl," one person posted on Twitter.
The Week Ahead
July 18- 24: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
Weather
Another warm week (it's summer, after all), but expect things to cool down a bit by the end of the week, with highs topping out around 80.
On The Agenda
Monday, July 18
East Hollywood: The neighborhood council will consider making an $1,800 grant to Ukrainian Art Center to establish an exhibit and art auction to support the Ukrainian artists affected by the Russian invasion.
Thursday, July 21
Garvanza: Recreation and parks commissioners will vote on spending up to $600,000 on replacing the exiting playground and making other improvements at Garvanza Park.
Things to Do
Monday, July 18
Virtual: Start the week with a Calico Winds concert hosted by the Edendale Library on Zoom. The quintet will perform music on a flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn.
Tuesday, July 19
Silver Lake: Tag along with friends for some drinks and music from LA-based songwriter PJ Western with special guests at The Silver Lake Lounge.
Wednesday, July 20
Echo Park Area: If you're interested in becoming a firefighter, take a FREE Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) practice sessions at the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center near Dodger Stadium.
Thursday, July 21
Elysian Valley: Love comedy and exotic animals? Catch Petting Zoo at The Elysian and see comics perform with snakes, birds, bugs, and more.
Highland Park: Get crafty at the Arroyo Seco Library for a Mosaic Mural. Fill a sheet with a drawing for a large community art piece.
Friday, July 22
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Go on a native plant walk and watch an outdoor screening of "Moana" at Family Movie Night.
Saturday, July 23
Eagle Rock: Bring your kids for Summertime Music Fun featuring the Beatbuds at Eagle Rock Plaza. Other events will include the Musical Bob Show on how to make music, face painting, and a raffle.
Montecito Heights: Make your way to the Heritage Square Museum for a Movie Night. The outdoor screening will be the Los Angeles classic "Double Indemnity," so bring your blankets and chairs and make yourself comfy.
Sunday, July 24
Echo Park: Take a music video workshop with Mexican-American filmmaker and artist Ambar Navarro followed by a screening of her work at Heavy Manners Library.
Notebook
Echo Park - As beautiful as Dodger Stadium is, going there for a game is an ordeal, says Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke. The Times looks at the mess in the bathrooms, the condiment shortage at the concession stand, the chaos in the parking lot - and the traffic. So. Much. Traffic. “Dodger Stadium is a distinctly wonderful place to watch a baseball game,” Plaschke says, “but a most difficult place to attend a baseball game.”
Echo Park: Executives at Gateways Hospital and Mental Health Center in Echo Park are among L.A. hospital officials complaining about a city ordinance that raises the minimum wage for private healthcare workers to $25 per hour. Gateways, which operates facilities in Echo Park and Silver Lake, might have scale back operations by as much as 20% as a result. L.A. Times
East LA: A man fatally shot on Thursday on Gleason Street has been identified as 27-year-old Adrian Ortiz, a resident of Cudahy resident, according to the coroner's office.
East LA: The motorcyclist killed in a crash last weekend has been identified by the coroner as 17-year-old Nathan Loza.
Boyle Heights: Herbert Silva, who grew up in Boyle Heights and graduated from Roosevelt High, has died at age 72. Legacy
Good To Know
Is your business behind on the rent? The City of Los Angeles is offering grants up to $15,000 to eligible small businesses to help pay back-due rent because of COVID-19. This second round of grants are limited to businesses with less than $5 million in revenue. Home-based businesses are not eligible. Applications are due by July 20. Go here for details.
