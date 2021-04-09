Good Morning!

It's Friday, finally. Expect a sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. Then we cool down a few degrees next week. Have a great weekend!

Eastside Scene

A sad TV spotted in Echo Park.

The Latest

A pedestrian was killed on the 60 Freeway in Boyle Heights

Thursday night's fatal crash near the westbound Lorena Street exit comes shortly after a homeless man was struck and killed while walking on the 5 Freeway in Atwater Village, reports The Eastsider.

An Echo Park BBQ spot is up for grabs

Baby Blues, the Southern-inspired barbecue joint that opened four years -- is available for lease, reports The Eastsider.

There's a new wine bar in Glassell Park and a Silver Lake seafood stand has a new owner

These and other dining and shopping items in this week's Good Taste.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

Notebook

• Development: 4th District Councilmember Nithya Raman of Silver Lake voiced her support for a state bill that would prevent cities from imposing minimum parking requirements on developments near public transit. Details in the Daily News.

• Music: Singer-songwriter Cassandra Violet tells KCRW how her job as a teacher at Roosevelt High in Boyle Heights influenced her latest musical work. "I teach in a community that's been super hard hit by the pandemic. Their resilience in this time of darkness has been a huge inspiration to me, just in talking about finding the light in the darkness."

• Art: How a formerly homeless artist now living in Glassell Park was commissioned to turn a Los Feliz utility box into a work of art. Details in the LA Times

Calendar

• Through April 30: 4th Annual Atwater Cares About Autism Raffle/Fundraiser. A daily raffle for goods donated by local stores will be held daily. [Sponsored Listing]

• April 9: A Quiet Scene: L.A.

• April 10: Maru Garcia: Membrane Tensions

• April 11: Griffith Park SOUNDWALK. Participants enhance their exploration of Griffith Park’s Old Zoo Area while enjoying the flowing melodies and harmonies. [Sponsored Listing]

Go here for details and more events

