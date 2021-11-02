Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Please read on for your Tuesday report.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

THE LATEST

"The Brine" is coming to Lincoln Heights

Work is expected to start soon on a big real estate project that could shake up a faded and sleepy stretch of North Main Street near Lincoln Park.

"The Brine" will include 97 units of affordable housing and some essential services -- like a day care center and mental health clinic -- and as well some niceties -- a Home Girl Cafe and a food hall. The large project will consist of several buildings rising from one to five stories and will occupy nearly an entire city block now occupied by a hodgepodge of residences and businesses, including a former pickle factory (hence the name, "The Brine").

But not everyone is happy with The Brine.

The Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council voted against the project. Among other things, the council is concerned about where people living on the block will be relocated and whether they will ever be able to return.

Read more in The Eastsider

Real Estate Reductions

The week's featured price cuts include a $176,000 chop on a new built City Terrace home; a $130,000 slice on a Mt Washington contemporary; a $135,000 cut on an Echo Park bungalow.

Read more in The Eastsider

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by LACFEPS

Local Public Schools Offer Enriched Education for Student Success

Public schools like Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, Ednovate, Green Dot Public Schools-CA and KIPP SoCal Public Schools quickly learned that, even during a global pandemic, in today’s competitive college-going environment, schools must offer students and their families an enriching public education requiring resources, services, and added supports so that they can succeed in college, careers and beyond.

• Read more about these schools

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Nov 3: Intro to Oil Painting with Riley Strom

Nov 4: Popular Kids Club w/ Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kurt Braunohler + MORE!

Nov 4: Peacock: A Comedy Show

• Go here for event details

• Go here for Eastside Halloween and Dia de los Muertos Calendar

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.