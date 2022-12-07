Good Morning!
How do you offer out-of-town holiday guests a memorable time on the Eastside that doesn’t break the bank? A hike in Debs Park? A walk around Mariachi Plaza? A visit to the Atwater Village Farmer's Market? Reply to this email with your recommendations for a story in the following Sunday Digest.
Now, read on for your Wednesday dose of news and stories.
-- Jesús Sanchez
El Sereno: A "stew of clouds," as photographer Daniel Chan puts it, fills the sky just before dawn.
De León recall moves forward
Council District 14: A recall petition against embattled City Councilman Kevin de León was approved by the L.A. City Clerk Tuesday, allowing organizers to begin collecting signatures. Organizers must collect 20,437 signatures from registered voters of the 14th District by March 31 to put the recall on the ballot. The Eastsider
Greyhound rescue
Boyle Heights: Wooden crates containing more than a dozen greyhounds fell off the back of a truck on the eastbound 60 Freeway this weekend. East L.A. resident Brenda Marquez pulled her Subaru over to the side of the road and managed to rescue four of the dogs. But at least one was hit by a car and several might be roaming in the surrounding neighborhoods L.A. Times
Police pursuit ends in Boyle Heights
Boyle Heights: A wild police pursuit Monday evening that began in Ventura County and went as far south as the Angels Stadium parking lot ended when the five suspects involved surrendered in Boyle Heights. According to CBS News LA, the pursuit began after the driver, who allegedly stole a pickup truck, sped away following a hit-and-run crash. The pursuit, which reached speeds over 85 mph, ended on the 7th Street Bridge.
SILVER LAKE
Tuning back to the days of KBLT
Someone once characterized Sue Carpenter as a disruptor before being a disruptor was even a thing, an analog-era provocateur claiming a slice of the radio airwaves, authorities be damned.
Unsatisfied with the norm, Carpenter, working under the alias Paige Jarrett, ran pirate radio station KBLT out of her Silver Lake apartment from 1995 to 1998. It was fun, edgy and, as far as the Federal Communications Commission was concerned, entirely illegal.
Carpenter’s late-’90s foray into pirate radio is the subject of “40 Watts From Nowhere,” an interactive theater experience from the team of Jeff and Andy Cocker, aka Mister & Mischief. The production is adapted from Carpenter’s memoir of the same name.
“It was a very different time,” said Carpenter, 56, “It was kind of lightning in a bottle, something that would never happen again. It was right at the edge of digital.”
Carpenter has lived in Highland Park since 2000 and works as a digital journalist for Spectrum News. Her first foray into pirate radio came while in San Francisco nearly 30 years ago. Always a music lover, she was unsatisfied with the music options in the Bay.
“I thought I could do it better,” she laughed.
After a brief stint broadcasting the illicit KPBJ in San Francisco, Carpenter took a job in Los Angeles and moved to Silver Lake. She brought her love of pirate radio - and sandwich-inspired call letters – with her.
From a small antenna strapped to the porch of her small Silver Lake four-plex, Carpenter blasted out the likes of Bikini Kill, the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion and more on 104.7 FM. The range from her apartment on Sanborn was limited and varied with weather conditions, but she once picked up the jams as far away as the 134.
Later, Carpenter bounced KBLT’s signal off the top of a high rise at the intersection of Sunset and Vine, covering all of L.A. The FCC eventually caught up with her, and shut down the fun.
“We were just asking for it at that point,” she said.
EAGLE ROCK
On the morning of a deadly blaze, the nearest fire station was closed
The fire station nearest a deadly house fire last Friday was closed because a staff member was absent, according to a fire department spokesperson.
Concerned residents who contacted The Eastsider were told by neighbors that no one picked up the phone at Eagle Rock's Station 42 that morning, and those who called 911 were put on hold, and never got through.
The fire station in the 2000 block of Colorado Boulevard is about 1.5 miles away from Friday’s fire in the 1400 block of Hepner Avenue. But the station was temporarily closed because one member had a family emergency, according to L.A. Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott. Crews from other stations, however, still arrived within minutes.
"We cannot respond with less than four people in a fire engine,” Scott said. He said the station has since been fully staffed.
The engines that responded came from Station 55 on York Boulevard, which is about 2 miles away from the fire, and Station 12 on Figueroa Street, 2.4 miles away, according to Google Maps.
Fire crews arrived at the scene within six minutes of being dispatched, Scott said. The 911 call came in at 8:05 a.m., firefighters were dispatched at 8:06, and crews were on the scene at 8:12, according to Scott.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze at the single-story home in about a half-hour after arrival, and prevented it from spreading to other homes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The four occupants got out. But one of them then went back in, and died in the fire, Nicholas Prange of the LAFD said in a statement.
“The temporary closure of Engine 42 was irrelevant to the fatality since all four residents had initially escaped the home,” Scott added, “but one chose to run back into the burning building for personal belongings. That individual never came back out.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Scott said space heaters were found inside the building.
Restaurant to replace woodshop
Highland Park: The former woodshop next to the Bob Baker Marionette Theater is being converted into a restaurant, according to documents filed with the city. Applicants are requesting a permit to sell beer and wine at 4941 E. York Blvd for on-site consumption in conjunction with a new restaurant. Plans also include a dining patio. The white stand-alone building was formerly the longtime site of Advance Woodshop, which supplied store fixtures and cabinets.
Quiet closing
Silver Lake: Little Pine, the vegan restaurant created by ambient music legend Moby, has closed with barely anyone noticing, Eater LA reported. The plant-based eatery opened seven years ago to much fanfare. But reviews were not always kind, and labor issues hit during the pandemic. A new group took over the restaurant in 2020, with Moby as a silent partner. But the restaurant closed earlier this fall.
Car-free procession
East Los Angeles: The Virgen de Guadalupe procession along East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue wasn’t quite the same this year, the Los Angeles Times reported. To cut costs, cars on Sunday weren’t used for transporting the entries. Instead, the shrines were placed on platforms called andas and hand-carried by volunteers. According to Father Julio Ramos, the event’s chief organizer, the cost of permits for vehicle floats has risen sharply. Plus, he added, the non-motorized floats are cheaper for participants to make. The Virgen de Guadalupe procession has been marching annually through East Los Angeles since 1931.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, Dec 8
Echo Park: Catch a screening of The Lovers and fundraise for the community-driven web series at Stories Books & Cafe.
Elysian Valley: Celebrate all the holidays at once during a night of comedy at ChristmaHanuKwanza!
Friday, Dec 9
Boyle Heights: Get some deals at a one-day Sample Sale at Asher Cafe. Shop for garments from perfectwhitetee, AsherLA, and The Era.





