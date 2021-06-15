Good Morning!

The Latest

City pools reopen in time for heat wave

Talk about good timing. About 30 public pools across L.A. reopened on Monday as the region prepared for its first major heat wave of the year, with temps expected to near the triple digits. On the Eastside, here are the pools that welcomed back swimmers in the first wave of reopened aquatic facilities:

• Echo Park: ECHO DEEP INDOOR POOL, 1419 Colton St.

• Glassell Park: GLASSELL POOL, 3704 Verdugo Rd

• El Sereno: RICHARD ALATORRE POOL, 4721 Klamath St

• Boyle Heights: ROOSEVELT POOL, 456 S. Mathews St

• Eagle Rock: YOSEMITE POOL, 1840 Yosemite Dr

Lessons and sports start on Saturday. Expect more pools to open during the summer.

The Eastsider has more details.

A full house is expected at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers expect their first full-capacity crowd (an estimated 56,000) tonight since 2019 as most COVID-19 restrictions ended as of today. But as a reminder that things are not totally back to normal, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be operating in the Centerfield Plaza during the games on Tuesday and Wednesday, through the seventh inning. Fans who get vaccinated will receive a voucher for two tickets to a future game, while supplies last. More in The Eastsider

$1 million boost for entrepreneurs in-training

With some exceptions, the California economy will return to normal today with the lifting of most pandemic restrictions. To help small businesses and communities revive, Cal State LA in El Sereno has been awarded a $1 million grant to start an entrepreneurship and fellowship program that combines intensive training and real world experience. More in The Eastsider

How low will they go?

This week's Real Estate Reductions features a $37,000 cut on an East LA 3-bedroom; a $26,000 slice on a Victor Heights townhome and a $100,000 chop on an Atwater Village Traditional.

Notebook

• Highland Park: The Highland Park Adult Senior Center at Figueroa Street and York Boulevard will serve as a cooling center during this week's heat wave, says L.A. Rec & Parks. The facility will be open from noon to 10 pm today through Sunday.

• Plant People: Gardeners seem to thrive on the Eastside, at least judging from the L.A. Times. Profiles and portraits created by student photographers featured professional and amateur gardeners from Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights, Highland Park, and El Sereno, with their personal takes on plants. Cristina Jaquez of El Sereno, for example, told the Times that, if she could be any plant in the world, she would probably be a bean. “Bean plants move around a lot. They reach out and leave the soil good for other plants to grow. They are helpful.”

• Our Readers Are Asking: What's going on with the Arroyo Seco Parkway tunnels in Elysian Park? Several of the Art Deco-style entrances have been painted white. We have asked Caltrans to explain what's up.

Calendar

• June 17: Reducing California’s Fire Risk - Symposium (Sponsored)

This event is intended to bring together the sustainability, green building, and fire prevention communities to jointly address wildfire resilience across California.

• June 14: Down at the Yard Presents: Rosalie Rodriguez

• June 16: Paul Taylor Dance Company

Go here for details and more events

