Friday is here!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Thanks for reading us this week. The final weekend of September (yes, you heard right) is expected to bring slightly cooler weather. Temperatures this Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to peak in the upper 70s.

Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

NEWS

Ballpark crime

A record has been set at Dodger Stadium. But it’s not a good one, and it's not about sports. Last month, there were more crimes reported on stadium property than in any other month since records have been available, according to Crosstown. The LAPD reported 31 violations in August, the highest total in a single month since the department made its data publicly accessible in 2010. The Eastsider

GOOD TASTE



A rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news

Pork pop-up in Atwater Village

Highland Park’s Jeff's Table will have a pop-up event at Atwater Village’s Club Tee Gee on Sept. 30, Los Angeles Magazine reports. Certain dishes, like an end-to-end roast pig dinner and bo ssam-style pork, will be available for pre-orders, but pork sandwiches will be made all night until sold out.

The pop-up event will also feature cocktails and a mushroom sandwich for vegetarian attendees. Jeff's Table is regularly found at Highland Park's Flask Fine Wine & Whiskey. Jeff's Table is run by former TV writer Jeff Strauss, who hopes to expand the restaurant in the future.

In other food news:

• We have another pop-up to talk about, this one in Highland Park. Bang Bang Handmade Noodles will pop-up at The York today, Friday, Sept. 24 (Sorry about the late notice). The Infatuation reports that there will be no preordering, so they will be selling from 5 p.m. until sold out.

• Troubling news from Silver Lake, where the Ceviche Project was broken into last week, apparently by the same person who has previously stolen a lockbox, according to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram. The restaurant closed temporarily for repairs but was soon back to its regular operation hours.

Head over to The Eastsider for items on high-end Asian restaurants, Michelin recognition for a Japanese sandwich shop and more.

EASTSIDE HOUSE HUNTER

Signs of a calmer market?

The median price of homes sold across Southern California in August rose nearly 14% from the same month last year to $680,000. That’s a strong performance but it's the smallest year-over-year increase since February and could be a sign that the market is cooling a bit from its frenzied pace, the LA Times noted.

Prices rose at about the same rate in L.A. County, with the median sales price increasing 13.4% to $785,000.

How did the Eastside do?

The largest increases were reported in Echo Park – Silver Lake and City Terrace, where the median sales price in August jumped more than 40% compared to last year. Meanwhile, prices slipped in Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles end Los Feliz.

Here is a breakdown of August 2021 Eastside sales by Zip Code from Corelogic:

Atwater Village + Silver Lake North (90039)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 16

Median Sales Price: $1,259,000

Change from a year ago: 12.4%

Boyle Heights (90033)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 4

Median Sales Price: $583,000

Change from a year ago: -0.3%

Boyle Heights South + East LA (90023)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 3

Median Sales Price: $415,000

Change from a year ago -21.7%

Cypress Park, Glassell Park & Mt. Washington (90065)

Single-Family Homes Sold:31

Median Sales Price: $1,171,000

Change from a year ago 9.7%

Eagle Rock (90041)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 19

Median Sales Price: $1,185,000

Change from a year ago: 9.7%

East LA (90022)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 4

Median Sales Price: $535,000

Change from a year ago: -3.2%

East LA + City Terrace (90063)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 16

Median Sales Price: $705,000

Change from a year ago: 41.0%

East Hollywood (90029)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 5

Median Sales Price: $1,406,000

Change from a year ago 23.2%

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Echo Park/Silver Lake (90026)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 20

Median Sales Price: $1,318,000

Change from a year ago: 46.4%

El Sereno (90032)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 22

Median Sales Price: $702,000

Change from a year ago: 6.4%

Highland Park (90042)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 28

Median Sales Price: $1,025,000

Change from a year ago 10.2%

Lincoln Heights (90031)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 10

Median Sales Price: $774,000

Change from a year ago: 10.9%

Los Feliz (90027)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 19

Median Sales Price: $1,585,000

Change from a year ago: -21.0%

Read more in The Eastsider

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by L34Group | KWLF

Highland Park Hilltop Retreat

Craving a relaxed lifestyle in a modern home where you can enjoy sweeping vistas from almost every room?

Enviably set on a peaceful cul-de-sac in the hills, you'll feel a million miles away from the stresses of everyday life in the privacy and serene setting of this Los Angeles abode.

• Find out more about this home

Sponsored by NYMB Productions

"Love! Valour! Compassion!" opens September 30 as a tribute to Terrence McNally

A new production of Tony award-winning "Love! Valour! Compassion!" by Terrence McNally debuts in NoHo next week.

It is a play about seven gay men who are friends in the 1990’s. The play takes place over three summer holiday weekends in an old country house with a lake in upstate New York. It won a number of Tony awards on Broadway in 1995, one for best play.

The play is heartfelt and very funny. It encompasses love, friendship, betrayal and AIDS.

• Find out more "Love! Valour! Compassion!

NOTEBOOK

Stellar student

Not only is Jaden Rattay a star on the Lincoln High football team (scoring three touchdowns in a recent game), he's also a stellar student. The 15-year-old receiver has been a straight-A student since the sixth grade and is currently taking five AP classes. LA Times

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Sept 25: Los Feliz Flea

Sept 26: Popular Kids Club w/ Jermaine Fowler, Laurie Kilmartin + MORE!

Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.