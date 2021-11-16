Good Morning!

NEWS

De Leon recall

The petition to recall Councilman Kevin de Leon, whose district stretches from Eagle Rock to Downtown LA, came to an end at the request of its principal proponent, but a new effort could begin in January. The Eastsider

Eastside stores prepare for holiday shopping & supply chain problems

Skylight Books in Los Feliz ordered extra copies of best sellers just in case. Barkeeper in Silver Lake back ordered barware items 10 months ago but they still haven't arrived. Shout and About in Echo Park discovered that a favorite recycled shopping bag is hard to find. And Treehaus in Atwater Village anxiously awaits the delivery of more Christmas ornaments.

Many Eastside small business owners are feeling the effects of the strained supply chain, which could mean fewer items on shelves, backorders and customers going elsewhere this holiday season.

But owners started planning for problems months ago, and they're cautiously optimistic that they'll make it through the end of 2021 with enough stock and good sales.

"Some weeks, I get everything on my list, and then the next few weeks, nothing will come in,” said Mary Gray, co-owner of Potted in Los Feliz.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's price cuts include a $30,000 slice on a City Terrace Traditional; $30,000 off a Highland Park 3-bedroom; and a $100,000 chop on a Mount Washington Mid Century.

Sponsored by LACFEPS

Local Public Schools Offer Enriched Education for Student Success

Public schools like Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, Ednovate, Green Dot Public Schools-CA and KIPP SoCal Public Schools quickly learned that, even during a global pandemic, in today’s competitive college-going environment, schools must offer students and their families an enriching public education requiring resources, services, and added supports so that they can succeed in college, careers and beyond.

Read more

NOTEBOOK

Park makeover

Cypress Park: A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Monday for $9 million in improvements at Río de Los Angeles State Park. The upgrades include replacing natural turf with synthetic at two of the playing fields; new lighting, shade structures and landscaping; renovation to the parking lots; BBQ and picnic area improvements; construction of a new walking path and replacement of restrooms. Public meetings regarding the improvements will be held next spring, according to Council District 1.

Opening soon

Glassell Park: A December soft opening is planned for “Revenge Of,” a new comic book and pinball shop. Elysian Valley set designers and fabricators Jeff Eyser and Joe Myers have teamed up with TV exec Joseph Kuntz Jr., to open what they envision will be a social hub for pop culture enthusiasts. The new shop will be located at 3420 Eagle Rock Blvd.

City Hall turnover

Najeeba Syeed announced her resignation as chief of staff for District 4 City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who represents portions of Los Feliz and Silver Lake. Syeed was Raman's third chief of staff since she was elected nearly a year ago. LA Times

Waste not

Restaurants in the City of LA are now prevented from providing disposable utensils, napkins and other foodware unless customers ask for them under a ordinance that went into effect on Monday. The law applies to food and beverage facilities with more than 26 employees and will expand to all facilities next April. City News

Taking a break from cooking this Thanksgiving?

Let us know about a restaurant, bakery or market in the neighborhood that you rely on to make your holiday feast -- for take-out at home or to enjoy at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. We'll publish your picks in next week's issue. Just reply to this newsletter with your recommendations.

