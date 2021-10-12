Good Morning!

EASTSIDE SCENE

Manuscrit Mexicain 600.jpg

Cal State LA has a wealth of Mesoamerican and Spanish colonial materials, like the manuscript above. Now, a large part of that collection will be digitized thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Council on Library and Information Resources that Cal State LA will share with USC. 

NEWS

Do-or-Die

The Dodgers were limited to five singles in a 1-0 loss to the Giants Monday evening and trail the National League Division Series two games to one in the 5-game season. The outcome of tonight's game at Dodger Stadium will determine if the Dodgers will remain in the playoffs. LA Times 

THE LATEST

IILA 1920s 600

Originally a program of the YWCA,  International Institute of Los Angeles was established in 1914 to help women immigrants of Eastern Europe and the Far East adjust to life in America after WWI.

Lincoln Heights organization prepares for another wave of refugees

For more than a century, the International Institute of Los Angeles has assisted thousands of refugees, immigrants, asylum seekers and victims of human trafficking.

Women displaced by World War I. Families fleeing the Cuban Revolution. Soviet dissidents persecuted during the Cold War. Central American children seeking safety from gangs. These are among the many groups from around the world that the institute has welcomed and resettled.

Now, the organization headquartered in Lincoln Heights is gearing up to resettle the latest wave of people seeking refuge: Afghans fleeing the Taliban takeover of their country.

Read more in The Eastsider

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts include a $100,000 slice on a Lincoln Heights fixer; $100,000 off a remodeled Highland Park 2-bedroom and a $120,000 chop on a Mount Washington contemporary.

Read more in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Where's the bus?

Metro is blaming a staffing shortage for forcing it to cancel bus trips in recent days and is warning passengers of more cancellations in the days ahead. "On some days certain parts of our bus system have been hit harder than others — and some bus lines are impacted more than others." The Source

Anniversary Celebration

The Glassell Park Improvement Assn. is taking reservations for its 53 Anniversary Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 16.

CALENDAR

Oct. 13: Luchaween Vol. 2” by photographer Ari de Alba premieres at Republic of Lucha October 13th. (Sponsored)

Oct. 14: Peacock: A Comedy Show

Oct. 15: LA Icon Series With John Densmore From The Doors

October 15: “Santo Vs The Vampire Women” (Sponsored)

October 16: “The Bat Woman” (Sponsored)

Oct. 16: Los Feliz Flea

Go here for event details

