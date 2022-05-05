Good Morning!

Today, the Glassell Park Senior Center will hold a grand reopening after a lengthy pandemic closure.

Lincoln Heights: The City Council voted to begin off-site testing of wastewater, stormwater and soil near a proposed real estate development following reporting over the weekend about the site's toxic dumping history. The Eastsider

Highland Park taquero wins $100,000 prize

By Barry Lank

Highland Park: After serving tacos at pop-ups, including his grandmother’s house, Victor Villas recently received a $100,000 grant to open a permanent restaurant.

“I’ve been saving up for this goal ever since I sold my first taco,” said Villas, who will use the Estrella Jalisco beer grant for a down payment on a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Villas quit a full-time job to start Villas Tacos in November 2018. When the pandemic hit, he operated out of his grandmother’s front yard on Avenue 50 and Lincoln Avenue. But he's now doing business by the Block Party bar on York Boulevard.

The taco entrepreneur wants to open his first restaurant in Highland Park. But eventually plans to expand throughout the city.

And what's his business' recipe for success?

“We make our own signature blue-corn tortillas,” Villas said, “and combine them with your choice of meat seasoned in-house plus guacamole and salsas inspired by my family’s recipes.”

While many new openings are on the horizon, there are also a few reopenings and other signs that the Eastside restaurant scene is returning to normal. At least for now.

In Silver Lake, Night + Market Song returned to full service after a fire last year.

Meanwhile, Spoke Bicycle Cafe is bringing back ‘Spoke Nights’ every Thursday through Sunday in Elysian Valley. Besides updated beer and wine lists, you can also expect rotating food pop-ups from other local businesses and trivia events, live music and other happenings.

In other restaurant news:

De Buena Planta in Silver Lake is now serving brunch! Their vegan, Mexican-inspired menu will include Huevos Rancheros, agave-based cocktails and some favorite dishes from the dinner menu.

Looking for a great burger? Eater LA lists Highland Park’s Goldburger and Burgerlords, Echo Park's Monty’s Good Burger and Historic Filipinotown’s Original Tommy’s as essential burger joints.

The owner of Los Feliz’s All Time wrote an op-ed for Grubstreet about the importance of tipping restaurant staff.

Valerie Confections in Echo Park is hosting a Borscht Benefit. All proceeds to go support World Central Kitchen’s work in Ukraine.

A look at what's going on during Mother's Day Weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast. Read on to learn more!

Fri, May 6

Virtual: Take a cooking class with East Hollywood chef Jazz Singsanong of Jitlada and learn how to cook Thai food. In honor of AAPI month, proceeds will be going to the Asian Youth Center.

Sat, May 7

Montecito Heights: Scare up some deals at the Haunted Souls Bazaar at the Heritage Square Museum. From spirit photography, tarot reading, and shopping, there's plenty to do.

The Autry Museum at Griffith Park: Watch the documentary screening for The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses, followed by a conversation between the co-directors and Director of Photography.

Glassell Park: Score a free comic book (while supplies last) as Revenge Of celebrates Free Comic Book Day.

Los Feliz: Visit The Cummings Estate for a Garden Dialogue with Elysian Landscapes and the owner/architect.

Sun, May 8

Elysian Valley: It's a Sock Hop! Donate socks, tampons, toiletries and your dancing shoes to benefit the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition.

Go Here for More Events

A Tree Grows (Again) in Cypress Park: The giant tree (maybe a Moreton Bay Fig) that once shaded the patio at the Cypress Park IHOP is sprouting new growth after being chopped down to a stump last year. The results so far are not the most attractive, but it's a small, green start.

