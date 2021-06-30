Good Morning!

28-year-old Sandra Chico, who was arrested on suspicion of murdering her three children in East LA, is expected to make her first court appearance today. In Boyle Heights, ground will be broken on a 74-unit affordable housing complex with commercial space near the corner of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Soto Street.  And, Mediterranean restaurant Bacari will officially open its latest spot in Silver Lake, taking over the former home of Cliff's Edge

Eastside Scene

Into the sunset silver lake 600

 Into the Sunset: A sunset view from Glendale Boulevard at Rowena Avenue in Silver Lake. Thanks to Mario Salazar for sharing the photo.

The Latest

allison cohen 600

Los Feliz Ledger Publisher Allison Cohen

 Publisher in the news over recall

Most news people try to stay out of the news. But Los Feliz Ledger publisher Allison Cohen has attracted attention for leading a recall of Councilmember Nithya Raman

Up until now, Cohen seems to have stayed within the usual parameters. But then this USC Communications School graduate began calling for Raman’s recall. And it went beyond just penning an editorial. On June 9, a notice of intent to recall was delivered to the Raman's council office, signed by Cohen and four other proponents from throughout the district.

“I wouldn’t blame them at all if they never want to be interviewed by me again, or be quoted,” said Cohen.

More in The Eastsider 

News

• Highland Park: Crews broke ground on what is expected to be the largest "tiny home village" in California, with 224 beds in prefabricated cabins for homeless persons. The Eastsider

• Homelessness: The City Council has called for new laws to prevent camping, sleeping and storing items near schools, parks and other public facilities. Homeless encampments and tents would not be allowed to block wheelchair access to sidewalks. L.A. Times 

• Vendors: The City Council instructed the Bureau of Street Services and LAPD to reestablish a moratorium on issuing citations to street vendors without a valid license or permit for the rest of the COVID-19 State of Emergency and six months after. My News LA

• East LA: 28-year-old Sandra Chico has been arrested in connection with the death of her three children in their home. Chico is being held in lieu of $2 million bail. The Eastsider

Calendar

 June 30: Paper Mache Mask Making Workshop

 June 30: C.O.L.A. 2021

 July 2: DU-GOOD

Support community news in 2021

