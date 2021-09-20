Hello Monday!

NEWS

Raman Recall

The campaign to recall Councilwoman Nithya Raman of Silver Lake was halted Friday, with organizers saying they would not be able to obtain the required number of petition signatures by the November 4 deadline. Proponents blamed “ virus related challenges” and “overly complex rules” for making it unlikely to collect collecting 27,405 signatures -- 15% of the district's registered voters. In response, Raman said: "This recall attempt never got in the way of doing what we were elected decisively to do." The Eastsider

Boyle Heights Fire

Firefighters on Friday afternoon knocked down a blaze that broke out in a large pile of wooden pallets in the 2700 block of Washington Boulevard in Boyle Heights. There were no reports of injuries. LAFD

REAL ESTATE MONDAY

A roundup of Eastside real estate & development news

In this week's Real Estate Monday: Mark Stoermer, bass guitar player for The Killers, has bought a Moorish-style mansion in Los Feliz for $4.7 million; a plan for 454 affordable housing units at 317-345 N. Madison Ave. in Rampart Village is coming in for some design changes; and the corner site of Patra Burgers in Echo Park is listed for sale.

Read more in The Eastsider



NOTEBOOK

Lamppost theft?

Our readers informed us over the weekend of reports on NextDoor and Reddit of three, 1920s era lamp posts being stolen from the Glendale-Hyperion Bridge between Atwater Village and Silver Lake. We are trying to confirm that but it would not be the first time this has happened. Back in 2013 thieves cut the bolts at the base of an approximately 10-foot-high bronze lamp post to steal the post. Those bolts were installed after an earlier theft of the street lights on the bridge.

Skinny jeans

Skinny jeans have not gone out of style in Northeast LA. "The skinny jean dream is not dead for the late-30s bohemian hopeful who still puts buttons on their jacket lapels. Stretches of Northeast L.A. might make you feel like time stood still back in 2009." LA Times

QUOTED

“Mosquitoes in L.A. seems like yet another sign that the world is crumbling around us. I mean, what’s next — plague of locusts? Lake of fire?”

-- Tatiana Krokar of Silver Lake in a Washington Post story about L.A. mosquitoes.

