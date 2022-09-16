It's Friday, Finally!
Eastside Scene
Sunset in Elysian Park. Thanks to Sharon Delugach for sharing the photo.
News
Former USC dean faces home confinement
Los Feliz: Marilyn Louise Flynn, the former head of USC's School of Social Work, faces up to 10 years of being confined to her Los Feliz home after agreeing to plead guilty to a bribery charge, said the U.S Attorney. Federal investigators claim that the 83-year-old Flynn funneled $100,000 to politician Mark Ridley-Thomas in return for securing county contracts. The Eastsider
Protected bike lanes might be rolling your way
Protected bicycle lanes could be developed in and around Echo Park, Silver Lake and East Hollywood under a pair of proposals introduced to the City Council this week.
The first proposal by calls for city departments to develop and implement ideas with the group Sunset4All, which has called for protected bicycle lanes on Sunset and Santa Monica boulevards through Echo Park, Silver Lake, and East Hollywood. Protected bike lanes are separated from motor vehicle lanes by barriers or are placed between the sidewalk and parked cars.
The second proposal requests protected bicycle lanes on Riverside Drive in Silver Lake and Stadium Way in Elysian Park. The motion also calls for the construction of a new sidewalk on Stadium Way, where no sidewalk currently exists, and the installation of a pedestrian-activated signaled crosswalk on the same street near Grace Simons Lodge.
Both proposals were put forward by 13th District Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell.
Real Estate Roundup
Focusing on Latino homebuyers
An Atwater Village real estate broker has set up a new operation catering to Spanish-speaking and Latino homebuyers. The Local Real Estate Group said its new arm, called El Local, will reach out to a demographic that has been underserved, said company founder Kurt Wisner.
“Throughout the years, Hispanic and Latino communities have had limited access to the latest information, financing options, best-in-class technology and many more differentiating factors that are necessary to win in a competitive housing market,” Wisner said. In a recent survey by the California Association of Realtors, 20.7% of homes sold in California were purchased by Latino buyers.
Edith Reyna, a 23-year real estate veteran and Mexican native, will head the team of Spanish-speaking agents at El Local.
Atwater Village
Rose McIver -- who plays Samantha on the sitcom “Ghosts” and played Olivia “Liv” Moore in CW’s series ‘iZombie” -- bought a three-bedroom home with a pool for $2.4 million, Dirt reported. The Garden Avenue home last changed owners in 2019 for $1.8.
Echo Park
Plans have been submitted for a four-story, 17-unit residential building at 1021-1023 Bonnie Brae St. The building is being developed as a Transit Oriented Community project. It would set aside two of the units for extremely-low-income households.
Lincoln Heights
A redevelopment of several giant warehouses between Mission Road and Soto Street is in the works. Forever 21 sold the nearly 40-acre property, which included its headquarters, to a real estate investment firm for $166 million in 2019, a few months before the retailer filed for bankruptcy. Now, Worthe Real Estate Group has filed plans to demolish six buildings with more than a million square feet of space. Building permits have been pulled to build several new one- and two-story warehouses with office space on the property.
Silver Lake
A six-story, 50-unit apartment building is planned for 825-837 Hyperion Ave. As a Transit Oriented Community project, Lazer Properties is requesting a 70% increase in density, an increase in allowable height, a reduction in required parking spaces, and a reduction in open space. Four of the units would be set aside for extremely low-income households.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's featured discounts include $10,000 off an El Sereno Traditional, a $51, cut on a Los Feliz 3-bedroom and a $60,000 chop on a Highland Park Spanish.
Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Historic Mills Act Craftsman in Highland Park
- Centrally Located El Sereno Home With Great Views
Good luck house hunting!
Notebook
Urban forest growing
Boyle Heights: More trees are being planted around Ramona Gardens - as the city struggles with the need for more greenery and parks in low-income areas, LAist reported. Over the next two years, the nonprofit North East Trees plans to put in 300 new trees at the housing project and about 4,000 trees in the surrounding neighborhood, according to Aaron Thomas, the group’s director of urban forestry.
Profiting off of punk
Silver Lake: Rockaway Records is selling a collection of punk records, memorabilia, and vintage t-shirts with an estimated value in the six figures. Items include test pressings and picture sleeves from bands like The Sex Pistols, Black Flag, and The Misfits. One of those items, a cracked, 45 test pressing of “God Save The Queen” by The Sex Pistols, sold for $10,000. “In our 40-plus years of selling vinyl, I have never seen a collection of any kind sell as fast,” says Rockaway co-founder Wayne Johnson.
The songs of Echo Park
Echo Park: To the lengthy list of songs titled "Echo Park," add this latest by Canadian singer-songwriter Tim Baker. “This is a simple song about moving from Newfoundland to Los Angeles, losing track and getting lost in all the clear skies and windless days, waiting for a big break that never seems to come,” he said, according to the Bluegrass Situation. Songs named after the neighborhood have been made by Ximena Sarinana, Azniv Korkejian, Reptaliens and Keith Barbour.
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an editor to manage our coverage of Eastside schools and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter.
Weekend Happenings
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Sept 17
Highland Park: Are you LGBTQ? Do you love art and shopping? Then head over to The Good Gays' Art Market. Find clothes, art, food, and music. You can even get tatted and a haircut.
Boyle Heights: Fan of punk music and art? Converge with punks at the L.A. Black Market Punk Swap at First Street Pool Billiard.
Echo Park: Come take a look at a new line of t-shirts and hand-painted items by Mexican-American visual artist and fashion designer Sofia Enriquez during her solo-exhibit, "Mucho."
Northeast LA: Explore the local art scene, meet the artists and tour neighborhood galleries and home studios during the Discovery Tour Revival 2022.
Sunday, Sept 18
Eagle Rock: Immerse yourself in a Sunset Sound Bath celebrating the Fall Equinox. Release some tension and bring a mat, blanket, pillow, journal and a pen.
East LA: Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival. The grand marshal this year is Dodger legend Fernando Valenzuela.
Lincoln Heights: Are you into ciders and sustainable fashion? Then head to Benny Boy Brewing for Sip, Swap, Shop.
