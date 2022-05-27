It's Friday, Finally!

You can expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s for Memorial Day Weekend.

Marshall High gun violence protest

Silver Lake:  Students gathered at Hyperion Avenue and Griffith Park Boulevard (a few blocks from Marshall High) on Thursday afternoon to protest gun violence in the wake of the deadly Texas school shooting. It was one of several student walkouts and demonstrations held across L.A. Thanks to George Flynn for the photo.

NEWS

East L.A.:  Authorities sought the public's help to locate Alejandro Balderrama, a 91-year-old man who was last seen Feb. 25 in the 700 block of Belden AvenueLASD

Silver Lake: The Micheltorena stairway mural was restored Thursday by its original artists after being vandalized and whitewashed in April. The multi-colored "Stair Candy" mural is "synonymous with Silver Lake," said one neighborhood leader. MyNewsLA

REAL ESTATE

Cypress Park: Construction has started on an interim housing site next to the Riverside Roundabout where West Avenue 19, San Fernando Road, and Riverside Drive meet. Designed for up to 130 homeless peoplethe Northeast New Beginnings Community will be the city's first temporary housing site built with manufactured housing - 34 modular units that can house up to four people. Each building will measure 12-by-28 feet, compared to the 8-foot-by-8-foot cabins found in “tiny home villages.” 

East Hollywood: Ground has been broken at the Mayer Building at 5500 Hollywood Blvd. for 79 new units of affordable housing for low-income seniors, according to Council District 13. The project involves the reuse of the existing Art Deco building, a city historic landmark that is included on the National Register of Historic Places.

Los Feliz: A 27-unit housing development  at 4544 W. Los Feliz Blvd. has been approved. The 56-foot-high building will be taller than usually permitted because it includes affordable units near a transit line. Three units will be set aside for low-income households. The apartment building will replace a home built in 1940. An appeal of the approval has been filed.

Silver Lake: The highest-priced Eastside home sale during the past week was a 3-bedroom Traditional along Moreno Street sold for $3.95 million according to Redfin. 

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured discounts include a $35,000 slice on a Cypress Park duplex, $60,000 off on a Boyle Heights 2-on-a-lot and a $160,000 chop on a Los Feliz tri-level

Weekend Open House

Here are this weekend's featured open houses. Good luck house hunting!

  • El Encanto: An Enchanting Abode in Eagle Rock
  • Magnificent Echo Park Multi Family

CALENDAR

  • Bach, Rock and Shakespeare & Battle of the Bands
  • Friendship Buddies Comedy

ONE LAST THING!

ECHO PARK
Echo Park Snake 600

Not your typical garden snake.

Snakes Alive: Richard Battaglia has seen plenty of wildlife around his Echo Park home -- but never a five-foot-long snake. He found it behind a water pipe next to his mailbox. He got his Boston Terrier out of the way and, with the help of some brave workmen next door, guided the snake across the street and into Elysian Park. 

"It slithered itself beautifully across the street," Battaglia said. "Truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

