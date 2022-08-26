It's Friday, finally!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
The last weekend of August will be rather warm and kind of sticky. What happened to our dry summer heat?
Anyway, in case of breaking news over the weekend, please visit TheEastsiderLA.com or our Facebook and Twitter feeds.
Have a great weekend. See you back on Monday.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Bailey, a German Shepherd, takes in the view of Dodger Stadium on a Friday night. Thanks to Terry Williams for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
Real Estate Roundup
Los Feliz
At least one commercial tenant is lined up for the newly opened Elinor Apartments, the prominent mixed-use complex at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Hillhurst Avenue. A Mendocino Farms Sandwich Market is expected to open later this fall, according to the company's website. A request has also been filed to sell beer and wine at a restaurant with more than indoor and outdoor seats.
The 134-unit residential property at 1800 N. New Hampshire Ave. changed hands last month for $64.3 million, according to Multi-Housing News. Pacific Urban Investors sold the Vue Los Feliz to Alliance Residential Co. for nearly $10 million more than what it paid in 2018.
Mount Washington
Architectural Digest chronicles the seven-year progress of a mid-century fixer-upper, including the perils of getting appliances delivered up the hilly neighborhood's notoriously narrow, winding streets. “Remodeling is not for the faint of heart,” co-owner Cassandra Richardson said.
Sponsored Message
Do you own an apartment building? Need help with property management? Interested in a free valuation? Check out Tiao Properties — the #1 rated multifamily real estate company on the Eastside! TiaoProperties.com.
Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Los Feliz Mid-Century With Backyard Garden Oasis
- El Sereno Bungalow for $799,000
- Secluded Highland Park Bungalow
Good luck house hunting!
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $16,000 off a Monterey Hills condo, a $45,000 cut on an El Sereno 2-bedroom and a $100,000 chop on a Silver Lake Spanish
Readers Respond
Last week we asked readers how they usually refer to L.A.'s oldest freeway, which runs through Northeast L.A. While we here at The Eastsider refer to it as the Arroyo Seco Parkway, readers had other preferences:
Whatever you call it, enjoy the ride, slow down on the curves and brace yourself on those short entrances and exits!
Things To Do
Saturday: Back to School Event at Bellevue Recreation Center
Sunday: Sunflowers on Shoredale: A Community Walk to Remember Anthony Mora
That's It!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
The mission of The Eastsider is provide free access to the news, stories and info you need to stay connected to your Eastside neighborhood. But we need your financial support to maintain our service and do more.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.