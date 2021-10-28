Good Morning!

EASTSIDE SCENE

A Highland Park Halloween. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for sharing her photo.

THE LATEST

Turning railroad property into post-industrial parkland

It's not much to look at. High-voltage power lines cross overhead and Metrolink and freight trains rumble past. Scraggly palm trees poke above a barren landscape.

But here, on a portion of the former Taylor Yard, a railroad property on the border of Glassell Park and Cypress Park, park advocates and planners see a tremendous opportunity for 100 acres of recreation and open space along the L.A. River.

“Having sufficient open space is a huge need in this community,” said Brian Baldauf, Chief of Watershed Planning for the Conservancy.

The transformation of Taylor Yard into parkland involves several projects that are in different stages of development. Some have already been realized while others might be decades away from reality. There's a lot going on.

Read more in The Eastsider to get up to speed on Taylor Yard.

A fixer in your future?

Are you a home buyer looking for a challenge? Some fire damage doesn't scare you?

Then, if you are willing to do a lot of work or are working with an experienced contractor, you might want to consider taking on a fixer upper.

We found three fixers in East LA, Lincoln Heights and Silver Lake that you might want to consider.

Read more in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Homicide update

A woman who was shot to death in El Sereno on Sunday night has been identified by the county coroner as 42-year-old Shirley Sanchez.

Eastside Classic returns

The famed annual football game between East LA's Garfield High and Roosevelt High in Boyle Heights returns this Friday after the pandemic forced its cancellation last year. The outbreak, however, still weighs heavily on the teams. Players lost family members to COVID-19, and Roosevelt mourned the loss of a former assistant coach and mentor. KPCC

There's an award for everything

The North Atwater Multi-Modal Bridge, which spans the LA River, has received the 2021 Bridge Project of the Year award from the American Society of Civil Engineers Los Angeles Section.

Got Art

ArtUnite is an online and in-person art auction that will benefit Central City Action Committee, an Angelino Heights nonprofit that works with at-risk youth. Organizers are asking local artists and collectors are to submit work for the auction. The deadline is Nov. 12. (The Eastsider is an ArtUnite sponsor).

CALENDAR

Oct. 28: Peacock: A Comedy Show

Oct 29: “El Vampiro y el Sexo” (Sponsored)

Oct 30: DíaEastLA @ The Civic Center

Oct 30: “Night of the Bloody Apes” (Sponsored)

Oct 30: Hullabaloo: Halloween Festival

Oct. 30: Star Wars Reads Day!

Oct. 30: Los Feliz Flea

Oct. 31: "Monsoon Wedding" & "Mississippi Marsala"

Oct. 31: Hollywood Drive-Thru Trick or Treat

Oct. 31: Day of the Dead Altar Festival (Sponsored)

