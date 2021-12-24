Good Morning!

It's not going to be a white Christmas. But it's going to be cold and damp, with a chance of showers and highs in the mid-50s expected all weekend long.

We will be taking a holiday break and be back in your inbox on Tuesday. But you can always check The Eastsider as well as our Facebook and Twitter feeds for breaking news.

Atwater Village: Santa and helpers were took no chances against Omicron during Atwater Village Tree Lighting Festival.

NEWS

Deadly crash

Elysian Park Area: One person was killed in a crash this morning involving two big rig trucks and several other vehicles on the southbound 5 Freeway near the Stadium Way exit. LAFD

Amber Alert

Rampart Village: An Amber Alert was issued and the LAPD circulated photos this morning of a 23-month-old girl last seen with her 26-year-old father, who authorities report should be considered armed and dangerous. Catalina Reyes Canino was last seen with her father, Leonardo Rosales, about 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Reno Street and Beverly Boulevard.

Redistricting unites and divides

An independent commission earlier this week adopted new maps and boundaries for California's congressional districts.

But the changes, part of a process conducted after every census, have not made everyone happy.

In Eagle Rock, activists mobilized after preliminary maps divided the neighborhood between two congressional districts. They succeeded in having the maps redrawn to keep all of Eagle Rock within the 34th Congressional District represented by Jimmy Gomez.

"Instead of arbitrary lines running down city blocks, the new district respects the municipal border with Glendale," said The East Area Progressive Democrats."We also won reconnection of other adjacent neighborhoods into one Northeast L.A. district."

But the new boundaries of the 34th District were shifted across the L.A. River to include sections of Elysian Valley. That neighborhood had long been represented by Adam Schiff of the 28th Congressional District.

Having their neighborhood split between two congressional districts surprised and angered some Elysian Valley community leaders.

Steve Appleton said the new map puts most of the neighborhood's commercial areas, roughly between Blake Street and the river path, and the neighborhood recreation center in Gomez' district. Schiff of the new 30th Congressional District would represent the remaining, primarily residential areas.

"Do not for a moment consider breaking up our Congressional representation," Appleton says in a letter addressed to the California Citizens Redistricting Commission. "Throw out any map that illogically divides and waters down our congressional representation."

While the commissioners already approved the final maps, Appleton and others are not giving up. In a long-shot effort, they will push to keep Elysian Valley in a single district during the commission's meeting on Sunday morning.

NOTEBOOK

Rain gauge

While Thursday's rain was steady for most of the day, no significant problems were reported. According to the National Weather Service, rainfall across the Eastside ranged from 2.81 inches in far north Eagle Rock to 1.57 inches near Elysian Park and more than 2 inches in East Hollywood.

