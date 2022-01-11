Good Morning!

Today, LAUSD begins the new semester, but students and staff will need a negative COVID test to enter campus.

EASTSIDE SCENE

A dramatic dawn breaks over the 5 Freeway near Elysian Park. Thanks to Steve Johnson for sharing the photo.

NEWS

Deadly 2021

A total of 395 homicides were committed in L.A. last year, making it the deadliest year since 2007. Downtown had the most homicides with 29 killings. Watts recorded 23 homicides, while Boyle Heights, Florence and Green Meadows reported 14 homicides each during 2021. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Remaking Sunset Boulevard raises concerns

Plans to reshape a strip of Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake with multi-storied housing are meeting with blowback from residents.

Silver Lake Coalition for Responsible Development was formed in response to four projects that would add about 350 units of housing in a quarter-mile between Parkman Avenue and Micheltorena Street. They are the work of RYDA, a development company run by brothers Daniel and Ryan Neman.

Coalition members say they want to ensure the projects stay within density and height limits, don’t clog nearby narrow streets with traffic and are subject to appropriate review.

One project in particular has raised the most worries

Over the holidays, residents were notified about adding more apartments to a 7-story, 82-unit building on the site of Sunset Body Works in the 3200 block of Sunset. It would, says the coalition, be the tallest building in Silver Lake. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13.

RYDA wants only four units added. However, residents are disadvantaged by the timing of the notice and the review process, the coalition claims

The developers “are making it nearly impossible for anyone in the neighborhood to review or respond to their plans to remake Sunset Boulevard,” said Robin Rauzi with the coalition.

RYDA representative Jonathan Yang said architects were able to squeeze in four more apartments without adding square footage.

“Other than that, the only other notable change was a minor two-foot increase in height, which was needed to respond to LAFD clearance regulations,” Yang said.,

Neighbors complained partly because notice arrived over the holidays

“That’s right, between Christmas and New Year’s — neighbors were notified of another forthcoming hearing Jan. 13 about further concessions,” said Rauzi.

Standard procedures require detailed documents to be viewed in person, and appointments must be made three days ahead of time. Comments longer than three pages had to be submitted by Jan. 3 since the notice arrived over the holidays.

This Thursday's hearing is part of the City Planning Commission meeting. The coalition will face an uphill fight. Planning staffers support the project with extra apartments.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts include a $50,000 slice on a Westlake townhouse; $50,000 off a Silver Lake fourplex and a $60,000 chop on an East LA duplex.

Read more

NOTEBOOK

Shorter hours

Restaurants and other businesses seem to be adjusting their schedules day-by-day during the Omicron surge. Some examples:

• The Greyhound Bar & Grill in Highland Park has temporarily cut back its hours. It's now also closed Mondays & Tuesdays. "These are tough, weird times and we appreciate every employee and customer sticking with us as we adjust to the new norm," said a posting on the Greyhound's Instagram.

• Tsubaki in Echo Park is open for take-out and sidewalk dining only.

• The Northgate Market in Boyle Heights and other stores in the chain are now closing at 9 pm, an hour earlier than usual.

• Habitat Coffee in Glassell Park reopened on Sunday after a 10-day closure.

To-Go Testing Kit

East LA: People with COVID symptoms can pick up a free, at-home-testing kit at Obregon Park. The kits will be distributed until supplies last. No appointments are necessary. Details at LA County

