It is going to stay hot this weekend, with highs predicted to hit the low 90s.

Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The annual remembrance at the LA Fire Department Training Center near Dodger Stadium won't be held this year because of COVID concerns. But the Church of the Epiphany in Lincoln Heights will hold a candle-light march that evening.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

NEWS

Los Feliz homicide

A man was shot and killed early this morning as the victim was getting into his vehicle near Hollywood Boulevard and Rodney Avenue. The fatal shooting was reportedly connected to a fight in a nearby bar. The Eastsider

Council District 13 election

Kate Pynoos, a former policy adviser to Councilman Mike Bonin, announced today she is running against Councilman Mitch O'Farrell to represent District 13, which includes parts of Silver Lake, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Atwater Village and Hollywood. The Eastsider

Student vaccinations required

All eligible students age 12 and over in LA Unified will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes under a policy approved on Thursday. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Memories of 9/11

It was the start of an ordinary weekday morning.

A Mount Washington couple was getting their son ready for school. A mechanic was headed to work. A future L.A. city council woman was walking out of her apartment in Boston. Then suddenly, everything changed for these and countless other people.

We reached out to Eastside residents, political leaders and business owners to hear their stories of Sept. 11, 2001, and how it changed their worlds.

"Utter shock, disbelief and anger is what I remember feeling that day," said Atwater Village auto repair shop owner Luis Lopez. "That later turned to sadness. Something I still feel today."

Read more in The Eastsider

GOOD TASTE

Here’s your round up of Eastside dining news

Nearly two years after signing a lease, Bagel and Slice will open in Eagle Rock next month, reports Eater LA. The restaurant, from the co-founder of the Blaze pizza chain, will serve “New York style” bagels in the morning and pizza slices at night in addition to baked goods. Bagel and Slice will open in the Oxy Arts building, a small row of storefronts that nearby Occidental College purchased and remodeled into an arts and retail complex.

Silver Lake pop-up Greekmans was profiled in the Los Angeles Times. Located just outside of Freedman's, which is currently closed, the pop-up by Jonah Freedman serves a succinct menu of classic Greek fare, like souvlaki and lamb chops. The pop-up is currently scheduled to run through October.

Rockbird is expanding to Highland Park, reports What Now Los Angeles.The restaurant, which has another location in Glendale, offers fried chicken sandwiches and sides. The restaurant signed a 10-year lease at the York Boulevard location.

Read more in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Reflecting on 9/11

Congressman Adam Schiff, whose district includes Atwater Village, Echo Park and Silver Lake, was only a few months into his first term in office when the 9/11 attacks occurred. That day prompted him to shift the focus of his congressional career on national security. LA Times

Biogas plant

For several years now, Eagle Rock residents have been paying close attention to a proposed biogas plant on top of the Scholl Canyon landfill in neighboring Glendale. Recently, one of that city's commissions voted to back the plant, but another decided against it. However, the Glendale city council will have the final say, probably later this fall. Boulevard Sentinel

