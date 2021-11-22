Hello, Monday!

NEWS

Fires

Boyle Heights: Firefighters extinguished a blaze Sunday night that began in an auto repair shop in the 3500 block of E. 16th Street and extended into an adjacent commercial building and alley. LAFD

Boyle Heights: Fire damaged a commercial building Friday morning in the 2500 block of East Whittier Boulevard near South Soto Street. No injuries were reported.

THE LATEST

More than 1,000 names have been added to a Lincoln Heights AIDS monument

Engraver Randy Montgomery has worked on many projects over his career. He has etched names and words into stone and granite in places ranging from the Riverside National Cemetery to the Japanese National Museum.

Last week, he was in Lincoln Heights, adding more than 1,000 names to The Wall Las Memorias AIDS Monument.

The names were solicited from the public as part of an $850,000 renovation of the monument in Lincoln Park.

The 17-year-old monument will be rededicated during a public ceremony on World AIDS Day, Dec. 1. The monument will also be the site of a tribute to caregivers on Nov. 28 and a Las Posadas in the Park celebration on Dec. 4.

Memorial founder Richard Zaldivar noted that it has been 40 years since the AIDS epidemic began.

It is "more important than ever to remember and salute not only those that have lost their lives to AIDS," said Zaldivar, "but also all of those that have fought tirelessly to eradicate this disease and those who have struggled with the stigma of living with HIV."

REAL ESTATE MONDAY

Big discount on Silver Lake landmark

Restaurateur Dana Hollister has dropped the asking price for the Paramour Estate to $29.5 million, down from its original $40 million, The Real Deal reported.

Hollister blames the price cut on Zillow for having estimated the estate’s value at $5 million, after Hollister herself paid $2.25 million for it in 1998. Zillow now has the home valued at $25.8 million.

The Paramour was built in 1923 on 4.3-hilltop acres for silent film star Antonio Moreno and his wife, oil heiress Daisy Canfield Moreno. In addition to the main house with hand-painted ceilings and a ballroom, the property contains three guest cottages, a mosaic-tiled pool with antique marble surround, and extensive gardens.

Hollister purchased the Micheltorena Street estate in the late 1990s, operating the estate as a boutique hotel and wedding and event space. She has been selling off businesses and properties in Echo Park and Silver Lake since she lost a legal battle to pop star Katy Perry.

NOTEBOOK

Now Open

Atwater Village: Have you ever wanted to sell some of your clothing? Not just on Craigslist or a yard sale, but in a store? Then you can rent a clothing rack at reDress, for $99 a week (with an opening offer of $79 a week) - plus a 15% commission of the total sales. Staff at the new store will keep your rack neat - and if you make some sales and free up some room on the rack before the end of the rental period, you can bring in more.

Council vacancy

Silver Lake: The Silver Lake Neighborhood Council is seeking candidates to fill two board seats representing District 1 & 4.

Did you know?

Echo Park: One of the earliest film roles for actress Salma Hayek was a small part playing a character named Gata in "Mi Vida Loca," the 1993 movie about Echo Park gang life. On Friday, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

CALENDAR

Nov 27: Los Feliz Flea

Nov 28: Boyle Heights Menorah Lighting & Hanukkah Celebration

Nov. 30: Kids Chanukah at the Library

