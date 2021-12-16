Good Morning!

Are you a chilaquiles fan? So is L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez, who named Tacos Delta in Silver Lake as one of the places where he dines on his favorite dish. Let us know where you go for chilaquiles by replying to this newsletter.

EASTSIDE SCENE

Mount Washington: A view of approaching storm clouds at sunset. Thanks to Simon Leo for sharing the photo.

THE LATEST

A different type of clothing store opens in Atwater Village

By Barry Lank

A saleswoman explains to a customer that, unfortunately, no, they cannot negotiate the price of the clothing. It doesn't belong to the store.

Instead, every rack at reDress on Glendale Boulevard is rented out by individuals. The clothing they sell is their own - dresses, tops, pants, sweaters, shoes, and accessories. Rack renters write descriptions and set prices.

On one rack hangs a sleeveless black dress designed by Valerie Bertinelli (remember her?) selling for $25. Near the dressing rooms, a pair of golden Jimmy Choo peep-toe metallic heels are priced at $75, next to purple Nike Mamba Mentality sneakers with teal laces, used hardly if at all. Price: $200.

Consignment shops are nothing new. But renting a rack to sell your stuff is a new approach, at least in the U.S. In Finland, where the reDress owners hail from, the concept has been around for a long time. Similar shops also exist in other parts of Europe, said co-owner Kati Kanerva.

“We are encouraging people to recycle their good quality preloved clothing and help the world be a bit more sustainable,” Kanerva said, “by offering a place where people can easily sell their clothes.”

Kanerva said all 50 racks in the store were quickly booked after its grand opening last month. Renters pay $99 a week and 15% commission on sales. Some renters say they recouped their money quickly.

“By the third day, I think I already made over $500,” said Gwen Nable. She initially rented for a week, then extended the lease, bringing in more clothing to restock as items were sold. A lot of it was already vintage when she bought it, or was from local designers like Cultura en tu Ropa or Patchouli Nomad.

And then, of course, while she was in the store anyway, she bought a dress from one of the other racks.

Homes near Hillhurst

Vermont Avenue once attracted most of the attention and customers when it came to shopping and dining in Los Feliz. But Hillhurst Avenue has come on strong in recent years with many new restaurants, coffee shops and boutiques.

This week's issue of Now Asking found three homes (two of them condos) on the market that are within easy walking distance of Hillhurst.

Read more

NOTEBOOK

Opening Soon

Silver Lake: The Win~Dow will start serving $3.95 cheeseburgers out of its first Eastside location on Dec. 19 at 1529 Griffith Park Blvd (Triangle Plaza). There will be other items, like grain bowls, fries and milkshakes. But nothing on the menu will cost more than $8. Let's hope they can keep those wallet-friendly prices during these inflationary times.

Orphan oil wells

Echo Park: U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined Mayor Eric Garcetti and city councilmembers Gil Cedllo and Mitch O'Farrell last week to discuss how the new infrastructure bill could pay to clean up and seal Los Angeles' idle oil wells, reports the Daily News. They met at Vista Hermosa Park, which opened in 2008 after several idle wells were remediated. In 2016, the state sealed an approximately century-old well on nearby Firmin Street.

Sound Walls

City Terrace: Actor Danny Trejo joined County Supervisor Hilda Solis at a ribbon cutting for new sound walls that will shield Harrison Elementary from the 10 Freeway.

CLASSIFIEDS

My Life In Yankee Stadium

40 years as a vendor and other tales of growing up somewhat sane in the Bronx. Available at Amazon and stewartjzully.com. Watch on YouTube.

CALENDAR

Dec 16: Popular Kids Comedy: Dana Gould, Mary Lynn Rajskub + Surprise Guests!!

Dec 17: Holiday Block Party

Dec 19: Candy Cane Lane Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway

Dec 19: Christmas Dreamland

• Go here for event details

