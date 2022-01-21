Friday is Here!

EASTSIDE SCENE

Atwater Village: Thanks to Carol Sanchez for sharing her photo of the grasses that grow along the L.A. River channel.

GOOD TASTE

Eastside Dining & Drinking News

A taste of Europe

By Jessica Doherty

Got the winter blues? Loz Feliz’s Atrium is debuting a new happy hour menu inspired by European cities. Small plates and cocktails celebrating Mediterranean flavors are inspired by the Amalfi Coast and Spanish garden terraces.

There is a new Apero Plate with manchego cheese, chorizo, jamon serrano, basque peppers, open-faced smoked salmon sandwich and daily oysters.

These dishes pair well with the new cocktail line, like the Super Bloom with St. Germain, Italicus, and celery bitters.

Happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Atrium is at 1816 N Vermont Ave.

In Other Dining & Drinking News:

Highland Park’s Belle’s Bagels and Monterey Park’s Yellow Paper Burger are teaming up for a burger party this Sunday, Jan. 23. Yellow Paper Burger's website offers pre-orders at set times. Pickups will begin at 5 p.m., and patio seating is first come, first served. Burgers, beer, and shots are on the menu, but, sorry, no bagels (or any hybrid 'burgel')

Eagle Rock Brewery is hosting a pop up this Sunday, according to The Infatuation. From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., they'll serve Chicago-style hot dog pizza, Italian beef pizza, Faygo floats and cookie sandwiches alongside ComfyPup and Quarantine Pizza. Walkups are welcome.

Slow Burn, which describes itself as an Asian smokehouse, has opened its doors. Adam Fleischman, founder of Umami Burger, offers an Asian-fusion menu including Thai-style pork ribs, pan-fried noodles, and coconut butter mochi. Slow Burn replaces Bar Avalon in the Mohawk Collective shopping center, 2112 Sunset Blvd.

More Eastside food news in the full version of Good Taste

QUOTED

-- Robert Vega, a Lincoln Heights resident talking about the thieves who stole truckloads of packages from railroad cars near his home.

