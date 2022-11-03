Good Morning!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
I'm loving this cool, brisk fall weather. Let's enjoy it before the next heat wave arrives. Now, read on for the latest.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Cypress Park: The Dia de los Muertos Community Procession, organized by Mujeres de la Tierra, was quite a show-stopper as it traveled from the Cypress Park Branch Library to the Los Angeles River Center & Gardens last Friday. Thanks to Keith Kesler and the L.A. Public Library for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
Fatal freeway crash
East Hollywood Area: A person was killed Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on the southbound 101 Freeway near the Vermont Avenue offramp, said the CHP. The victim's vehicle hit a wall of the freeway at about 11:30 pm after making several lane changes, witnesses said. The victim, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash shut down southbound lanes for several hours during the investigation.
👏 Thank You Thursday
We are grateful to the readers who recently made financial contributions to The Eastsider: Joshua C., John C., Nadine H., Curtis Hill, Karen P., Alyssa R., Keith Shapiro, Mark Snowden, Corinne Solis and John Wingler.
Reporting and writing about our communities is a labor of love. But we do need to pay our writers and cover many other expenses. The financial support from our Reader Sponsors helps pay those bills and allows us to keep you informed and connected to your community.
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up for Eastside food and drink news.
Expansions
Eagle Rock: Leah Park Fierro of MilkFarm is opening a stationery and gift shop just around the corner from the Colorado Boulevard her cheese and gourmet food store. The new business, Parchment Paper, still seems food-related, though. Fierro describes it as “a place to buy all of the food-centric little trinkets, greeting cards, and awesome culinary industry-inspired sundries….”
Echo Park: The owners of Cookbook, a tiny gourmet grocery, want to sell beer and wine. Jonathan Shook of Joint Venture Restaurant Group, which owns Cookbook and Jon & Vinny's diner, is seeking city permission to sell beer and wine to-go from the existing Echo Park store.
Highland Park: Belle's Bagels will add indoor seating, a deli and a bar next year to its York Boulevard space.
New on the Menu
Highland Park: Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher & Deli now serves dairy-, gluten-, and nut-free ice cream bars. The sweet treats from Malcolm Livingston II -- the former head pastry chef at NOMA, the esteemed Copenhagen restaurant -- include chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and cookies 'n' cream flavors.
Historic Filipinotown: Genever's fall menu includes cocktails inspired by the Cocteau Twins. Some drinks are named after songs, like Sugar Hiccup and Heaven or Las Vegas. And even if you aren't a fan of the band, the Pink Orange Red is a crowd-pleaser served in a teddy bear-shaped glass.
Deals & Specials
Silver Lake: Celebrate LGBTQIA natural winemakers at Vinovore on Friday, Nov. 4. "Wine Flare" will feature an outdoor walk-around tasting during the first half of the night and follow with an afterparty with music. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The Zebra Coalition, which provides support and services to LGBTQ youth in Florida.
Highland Park: Otoño will host three special events celebrating Spanish wines early this month. On Nov. 5, enjoy flights of wine from various winemakers alongside happy hour bites. On Nov. 7, a special menu will complement a selection of natural wines from Josep Foraster. On Nov. 10, a seven-course tasting menu and sherry pairings will be offered with music from Flamenco guitarist Caro Flamenco.
Pop-Ups
Solano Canyon: Two brothers and their cousin are dishing out Syrian street and comfort food from a home near Dodger Stadium says Eater L.A. Nawal is a weekend pop-up featuring a five-item menu with dishes like a Syrian breakfast favorite made from yogurt and hummus.
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an assistant editor to work on Eastside schools stories and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Nov 4
Eagle Rock: Bring your friends and take an in-person cooking class to make Classic Spanish Tapas at Penny Oven.
Saturday, Nov 5
Boyle Heights: Join a procession from Mariachi Plaza to Self Help Graphics & Art, where the 49th Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration will feature live music and performances, art market, exhibitions and food.
Cypress Park: Head to Permanent Records Roadhouse for a Happy Hour and Single Release Show + Party for Mirrorball.
Highland Park: Take part in a community free event and celebrate the Día de los Muertos Festival de Otoño at Culebra Park. Enjoy musical performances, poetry, face painting, and local food.
El Sereno: Check out the Grammy Hall of Fame inductee Gloria Gaynor at The Luckman and sing along to "I Will Survive" and other great hits.
Lincoln Heights: Join author Alma Zaragoza-Petty as she celebrates her new book, "Chingona: Owning Your Inner Badass for Healing and Justice," with music, food vendors and author discussion.
Silver Lake: Attend an author event and find out how science inspired Lily Simonson to write, "Antarctica!," a book about intrigue, treachery and zombie penguins.
Sunday, Nov 6
Eagle Rock: Learn how to hand sew quilt blocks and finish them using hand quilting in a new Quilting Workshop with artist Connie Rohman.
Glassell Park: Close out the week with craft brews and Friendship Buddies stand-up comedy on the patio at Verdugo Bar.
The Autry Museum: Check out the Reflections: Clothing & Movement exhibit and watch dancers engage in a conversation about Dress Codes through contemporary practice.
Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
So far we've raised 20% of our $25,000 fundraising goal to provide you with more community news coverage you can't find anyplace else. Help us move that needle!
How did we do today?
Your feedback will help us improve the Daily Digest
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📈 389 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 389 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.