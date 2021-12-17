It's Friday!

With sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s, this weekend will be perfect for Christmas shopping and holiday events.

On Saturday, City Terrace will hold a community clean-up while a community disaster training drill will be conducted in El Sereno (because it's always best to be prepared). Also, the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council will be collecting new or lightly used blankets and socks for the homeless at the farmer's market.

EASTSIDE SCENE

East L.A.: A hot-rod Santa under the King Taco Christmas tree. That's Christmas in East LA.

THE LATEST

A Frank Lloyd Wright landmark gets a makeover

Officials gathered at Barnsdall Art Park in East Hollywood this week to celebrate the first phase of restoring a century-old guest house designed by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

The meticulous restoration what's known as Residence A, which is part of the Hollyhock House compound, took five years and about $5 million in public funds and grants. In this first phase, the exterior of the historic landmark was recreated, building systems were improved, and structural and seismic work was conducted.

But the interior will remain closed to the public until the second phase of the project is finished. Work began on the second phase began this month and is expected to take up to two years an $2.1 million to complete, according to the office Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell.

“Hollyhock House and Residence A are world-class resources right in our own backyard, which is why the careful restoration of these treasures has been so important,” said Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell. "It’s onward to Phase 2 so we can not only celebrate the beauty and grandeur of this building but enable all Angelenos to fully access, enjoy and learn from this priceless piece of history.”

Visitors to the park see the Residence A on their way uphill to the better known Hollyhock House, which Wright also designed for oil heiress Aline Barnsdall. The guest house was intended to be the home for a theatrical director, according to some accounts.

Barnsdall, who was also a producer and social activist, originally conceived Hollyhock House as part of an avant-garde theater. But she fired Wright before he completed the other buildings, according to the Getty Museum.

In 2019, the Hollyhock House was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site, regarded as among the globe's most important cultural, historic and natural places.

“With its exterior lovingly restored, Residence A now showcases new facets of Frank Lloyd Wright’s work on Olive Hill, as well as the vision Aline Barnsdall and her architect shared for an arts community at Barnsdall Park,” said Hollyhock House curator Abbey Chamberlain Brach.

NOTEBOOK

Fundraiser success

Los Feliz: Last month we told you about the challenges parents faced trying to raise $100,000 for Thomas Starr King Middle School. This week Friends of King president Emily Johnson announced that the group has raised $102,000 and money is still coming in. “We are still opening [donation] envelopes.” The funds will be used for field trips and art, dance, science and technology programs.

Honey Bee Therapy

Eagle Rock: A beekeeping workshop gets a visit from the L.A. Times. Marvin Jordana, who tends eight apiaries around the city, leads the sessions He calls the $40 workshops “Honey Bee Therapy.” “Imagine a consciousness that has been around for almost 100 million years, and that has a symbiotic relationship with the planet,” Jordana told the Times. “This is the consciousness of the bees.”

The Sellout

Boyle Heights: A new podcast -- “Smoke Screen: The Sellout” -- tells the story of indicted former L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar. The nine episodes of “The Sellout”, produced by Neon Hum in collaboration with L.A. Taco, also focus hard on Boyle Heights itself, the neighborhood where Huizar lives and has been most closely associated. “Although Huizar is the show’s antagonist, gentrification is its true villain,” the L.A. Times said.

