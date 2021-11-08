Hello Monday!

Starting today patrons and visitors to restaurants and bars as well as gyms and shopping malls in the City of L.A. will be required to show proof of vaccination for indoor areas. Businesses face fines for not enforcing the requirement, but those penalties have been postponed until later this month.

EASTSIDE SCENE

Our days have been rather murky lately. But here's a reminder from David Melford of what it's like on a clear day, as seen looking north from the Mount Washington/Cypress Park Area.

NEWS

Mad over maps

4th District Councilmember Nithya Raman of Silver Lake says she would lose about 40% of her current constituents under a redistricting map approved by a committee of fellow council members. She was the only member of the committee to vote against the map, which she described as “an overtly politicized process.” LA Times

REAL ESTATE MONDAY

Retail shakeup

The final weeks of the year find numerous Eastside storefronts empty and awaiting their next tenants. Some examples:

• The former home of Piencone Pizzeria, Creamery, and Pub in Eagle Rock is up for lease. The landlord of the Art Deco building at the corner of Colorado Boulevard and Shearin Street is asking nearly $19,000 a month for the property. Piencone lasted only about 3-1/2 years after it opened, replacing The Coffee Table.

• In Los Feliz, Rockwell Table & Stage on Vermont Avenue is being offered for lease as one of three spaces with nearly 16,00-square-feet of space in the two-story building. Actress Sarah Hyland posted a tribute to the restaurant and performance space on her Instagram earlier this year when the closure was announced.

• The Silver Lake outpost of Floyd's 99 Barbershop at Sunset Boulevard and Parkman Avenue is being offered up for lease at an undisclosed rate. The barbershop chain opened the store about five years ago in the former home of the Sun Lake Drugs store. In September, a car crashed into the shop.

In other real estate news, a big mixed-use project is moving ahead in Lincoln Heights and a Silver Lake Spanish Colonial sold for $3.5 million.

Read more

NOTEBOOK

Mayor's condition

Mayor Eric Garcetti was experiencing mild symptoms and was resting in his hotel room after testing positive for COVID-19 while in Scotland, for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, his office said. An email sent to his staff indicated that Garcetti, who is fully vaccinated, has a fever and head cold symptoms. He is scheduled to return Nov. 13. LA Times & ABC7

Bike stops

An LA Times investigation found that LA County sheriff deputies were more likely to stop and search cyclists in largely nonwhite and low-income communities compared to majority white areas with higher income residents. In East LA, 93% of riders were searched after being stopped in contrast to 63% in West Hollywood.

Celebrating Kobe

Sunrise Elementary School in Boyle Heights dedicated a Kobe Bryant mural that was painted on handball walls by an artist who works at the school as a teacher's assistant. ABC7

Got Art

ArtUnite is an online and in-person art auction that will benefit Central City Action Committee, an Angelino Heights nonprofit that works with at-risk youth. Organizers are asking local artists and collectors are to submit work for the auction. The deadline is Nov. 12. (The Eastsider is an ArtUnite sponsor).

CALENDAR

Nov 10: Sophia Cleary hosted by Jenson Titus and Nic Scheppard of Very Gay Paint

Nov 11: Peacock: A Comedy Show at Club Tee Gee

• Go here for event details

