Historic Filipinotown: A new 30-foot tall, 80-foot wide gateway to Historic Filipinotown was installed over Beverly Boulevard on Friday. Get the details here.

NEWS

Boyle Heights: A Sunday night shooting in the 500 block of South Estudillo Avenue left a man dead.

Boyle Heights: A man, approximately 40 to 50 years old, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run motorist Saturday night on Whittier Boulevard. The Eastsider

Homelessness: The City will spend up to $3 billion over the next five years to develop as many as 16,000 beds or housing units for the homeless under a settlement announced today of a long-running lawsuit. The Eastsider

COVID: L.A. County and the state officially lifted the requirement that attendees at indoor mega-events such as sporting events or concerts show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. The Eastsider

THE WEEK AHEAD

April 4 - 10: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days

Weather

Get ready for another big swing in the weather. After several cool and cloudy days, temperatures will rise above 90 degrees starting Wednesday.

Dodgers

Baseball returns to Dodger Stadium on Monday and Tuesday with the pre-season Freeway Series vs. the Angels. Permit parking and other restrictions will go into effect on numerous streets around the stadium.

The first regular game and home opener will be held on April 14 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Meetings

• Tuesday: A new restaurant, Tacos Social, is seeking permission to serve a full line of alcoholic drinks in the former home of Lucky Bird (and before that, the Eagle Rock Public House) at Colorado Boulevard and Vincent Avenue.

• Thursday: The Rec & Parks commission will vote to spend up to $400,000 to install the Wings of Los Angeles sculpture near the Griffith Observatory.

Things to Do

• Monday: Take a blind taste test at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society's April Outturn Preview. | Atwater Village @ Tam O'Shanter

• Tuesday: Sample the vegan tacos, quesadillas and more during a pop-up by the plant-based chef, Denise Vallejo. | Boyle Heights @ Milpa Grille

• Friday: Get digging, weeding and planting at a habitat restoration organized by the Audubon Center. @ Debs Park

• Saturday: Take a tour and meet the artists behind the new utility box art projects. | Hermon

• Sunday: Find out what artist Monica Wyatt's suspended sculptures made out of sewing machine bobbins and wire are all about. | Highland Park @ Mor York

Go here for details and more events

All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock & Alhambra

This week's listings include a gracious, 4-bedroom Mediterranean and a beautifully remodeled Traditional with a pool.

City Life: Better late than never

By Robert Fulton

It took more than two months for the City of Los Angeles to remove some rocks and other debris from a sidewalk and traffic lane Glendale Boulevard in Silver Lake. Why?

We may never know, but there's good news. The rocks debris are finally gone and the road and sidewalk are finally clear -- after some nagging.

Heavy rains in December left debris in the right lane of Glendale Blvd. just south of Riverside Drive. Commuters swerved around rocks and dirt for weeks. At one point, orange cones and caution signs labeled “Dept. of Public Works Street Services” went up. Still, the rocks remained. Eventually, a shopping cart filled with trash joined the mix.

After 10 days of reaching out to various City departments and not getting any answers as to why the debris was still there, the street and sidewalk were finally cleaned last month.

Can't get the city or county to fix a problem on your block or neighborhood? Let us know about it. Maybe we can help.

GOOD TO KNOW

Water-saving rewards

As our drought enters its third year, the L.A. Department of Water and Power has increased rebates to residential customers who buy high-efficiency washers and water-efficient toilets.

The agency, which serves the City of L.A., raised the washer rebate by 25% to $500 and the toilet rebate by 65% to $250. According to the DWP, the more efficient appliances can reduce water use by more than 11,000 gallons per year.

There are also rebates and incentives for businesses and apartment, commercial and industrial building owners.

NOTEBOOK

Echo Park Update: The man fatally shot Friday morning in a tent on Glendale Boulevard has been identified as Kevin Young, a 38-year-old homeless man. The Eastsider

Griffith Park Update: The body found in Griffith Park on Thursday night has been identified by family members as that of Oscar Alejandro Hernandez. He had gone missing in the park two weeks earlier. KNBC

Silver Lake: VTree, a vegan soul food restaurant, has closed its Sunset Boulevard location only a year after it opened. The owners blamed the "pandemic, staffing issues and most recently the fire" for the closure.

Election Season: With our primary elections coming up soon, we are preparing questions for the Council District 1 and 13 candidates. But before we do, let us know what topics or questions we should cover. Just reply to this newsletter with your suggestions.

ONE LAST THING

Souvenir Chairs: Elton John's Dodger Stadium shows this November (part of his final tour) include a $1,999.00 "Ultimate’ Elton John VIP Experience," which includes, among other things, a "Collectible Elton John Concert Chair" that you can take home.

