Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Was getting in shape was one of your New Year's resolutions? Then head over to the Eastsider's new Workout & Fitness Guide to find a gym or exercise studio close to home and take advantage of deals for Eastsider readers.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

The Latest

Stories from TheEastsiderLA.com

The City Council approved a large expansion of overnight street parking restrictions from Echo Park to Highland Park. Those restrictions target RVs and other oversized vehicles that are frequently occupied by the homeless.

The site will close for two days after the city received only 16,000 doses this week. "That is unacceptable ... Los Angeles needs more doses," said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

With vaccine supply remaining low and the field of eligible residents expanding, getting an appointment for a shot could become dramatically more difficult.

The LA Zoo will reopen next week. But you will need to wear a mask and be prepared for many areas -- indoors as well outdoors -- to be off limits.

Sign up for the Daily Digest Join the more than 5,000 Eastsider readers who receive our Daily Digest newsletter, featuring content published on The Eastsider during the last 24 hours. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Here are three we found in the hilly section of East LA.

Eastside Guides

Public health orders currently prevent gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios from opening indoor areas. But we found several from Highland Park to Silver Lake that have adapted to the pandemic restrictions. Some have moved outdoors, while others offer online classes. You will find them in The Eastsider's Workout & Fitness Guide.

Notebook

News and notes from around the Eastside and beyond

Boyle Heights pursuit ends in deadly crash

The driver of the suspected stolen vehicle was killed when the SUV crashed in Monterey Park early Wednesday morning, ABC 7 reported. Another person was taken to a hospital.

Owner of local birrierías dies

J. Rosario Luis Gutiérrez, who built a chain of Mexican restaurants specializing in birria, died the age of 81 of complications from COVID-19 according to Humberto Barrera, a journalist who frequented Birriería Chalio on First Street. He had restaurants in East LA, Whittier, Pomona, and a handful in Texas. In a 2016 interview, the Mexican immigrant recalled arriving in the U.S. in 1968 and selling tacos, nopales and fruit near First and Eastman in East LA, making $20 a week, before getting a job at a leather tannery. On weekends, he and his wife started making and selling birria.

Gutiérrez had a second grade education, never learned how to read and write, and never learned English. “But I was good at math,” he boasted on the video.

Do you love your Eastside neighborhood?

Well, we would love to hear about it for a Valentine's Day special. No more than 50 words, please, and a photo is okay -- if you took it. You can submit your neighborhood love note by simply replying to this newsletter or submitting it here.

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.