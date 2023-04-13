Good Morning!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
I'm Robert Fulton, your Daily Digest editor for Thursday. Today is National Scrabble Day, celebrated today because the creator of Scrabble Alfred Mosher Butts was born on this date in 1899. Itching to throw down some letters? A local Scrabble club meets at the Atwater Village Branch Library the first Saturday of the month. P.S. The word "butts" is worth seven points in Scrabble, without any bonus squares.
I also want to call attention to our Eastsider Subscriber Giveaway. All current Daily Digest subscribers are automatically entered into the giveaway for a $50 gift certificate from Masa of Echo Park! To sign up for our newsletter and be automatically entered, click here: bit.ly/3mjsPMg. Contest ends April 19.
Now let's get to it.
-- Robert Fulton
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Thanks to Merrick Morton for his shot of the Downtown skyline peaking through the palms and pines of Elysian Park.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla
👏 Thank You Thursday
We have some new contributors to thank this week: Paul H. and Katie Knudson. Thank you!
The financial support from our Reader Sponsors makes it possible for us to provide you the community news -- from breaking news to people profiles and community concerns to restaurant openings -- that you won't find anyplace else.
Sponsored by The Golden Poppy Market
The Golden Poppy Market would like to cordially invite you to a fabulous Sampling Social this weekend!
Featuring:
- Parch Non-Alcoholic Agave Spirits & Cocktails on Friday, April 14 Happy Hour! 4PM-6PM
- Vesti Sandwiches - Well Dressed on Saturday, April 15 11AM-2PM.
Come see and taste what the hubbub is all about!
1209 Cypress Avenue | Cypress Park
»»» Find Out More
HIGHLAND PARK
Jeff's Table serves savory sandwich sensations
The sign in front of Jeff’s Table in Highland Park does not say “Jeff’s Table” on it. A neon sign over the entrance boasts “Coldest Beer in Town,” and the window reads “Flask: Deli Beer Whiskey Wine.”
The only indication that this is Jeff’s Table is a sandwich board with the phrase “Modern Deli.” And to find that modern deli, you’ve got to walk through the Flask, past the refrigerator cases filled with what may be the most outré beer and soft drink collection in town, down an aisle to the back.
This is where the eternally joyous Jeff Strauss – “husband, dad, writer, and vintner who is obsessed with smoked meat, fresh bread, noodles, whiskey, fries, oysters, wine, grilled cheese, stories, and feeding friends” – creates his sandwich masterpieces to eat at a handful of outdoor metal tables, or to take home.
Consider the Hot KimCheezy, a madcap mishmash of smoked pork shoulder, housemade kimchi, melted smoky cheese, salted plum mustard, garlic aioli and hot chili oil on a “sammie” roll buttered and crisped on a griddle.
How about the Hainan Style Chicken Salad Sandwich, which is made, perversely with slow-cooked turkey breast, along with slices of Persian cucumbers, crispy shallots, wild arugula, and a mix of garlic and crispy chili flakes on that ubiquitous sammie roll? Heck, even the grilled cheese sandwich is packed with a molten flow of smoked gouda and a fontina variant called fontal, with garlic aioli on a whimsically misspelled slice of “holla.” It also comes on butter-griddled rye with Comte as the cheese and kraut as the…well, the kraut.
Come weekend mornings, there are brekkie sandwiches with chive scrambled egg and sundry cheeses. And do not miss the insanely pungent sides – the garlic pickle “chonks,” the Thai peanut mac salad, the wasabi tobiko potato salad, and the garlicky deli dill spears. They all go well with The Dirty Baby with its smoky chicken salad melt, and The Jubano with smoked pork shoulder and hand-cut pastrami.
Nothing at Jeff’s Table is as you expect it to be. Jeff Strauss is a cook and restaurateur who’s a master of unexpected culinary wonders. This is food that rattles with every bite.
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Beyond Sublime
- ⭐⭐⭐ Worth Every Penny
- ⭐⭐A Good Neighborhood Destination
- ⭐ Might As Well Stay At Home
Jeff's Table
- 5900 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park
- 424-835-5353
- www.jeffstablela.com
- Lunch only, Tuesday through Sunday.
- No Reservations
- Inexpensive.
Read more of Merrill Shindler's Eastside restaurant reviews
If you know of a standout but overlooked neighborhood restaurant, please submit the details here.
🍽️ Good Taste
Beer festival this weekend
Elysian Valley: Pink Boots Los Angeles is hosting its own beer festival for Collaboration Brew Day, featuring 20 Southern California breweries run by women and non-binary people. The event will also feature educational panels, DJs, and women-owned local food vendors such as Sad Girl Creamery, Hangaburs, and Vchos Food Truck. Among the brewers just from the Eastside are Eagle Rock Brewery, Frogtown Brewery, and Highland Park Brewery. Saturday, April 15, 3001 Gilroy St. With an after-party next door at Frogtown Brewery.
🗒️Notebook
RVs blocking popular jogging path
Boyle Heights: RV residents are now blocking a popular jogging path by Evergreen Cemetery, the L.A. Times reported. Though the vehicles themselves remain at the curb, their residents are pushing into the curb with gardens, fencing, and planters, as well as bicycles, power tools, and appliances, the Times said. “You feel like you’re walking into someone else’s backyard instead of a public walkway,” said lifelong Boyle Heights resident Tony Marquez. An RV resident say the vehicle dwellers did not cause all the nearby trash. Nonetheless, complaints are making their way up through the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council City Councilmember Kevin de León, and Mayor Karen Bass’ office.
Stairway cleanup this Saturday
Franklin Hills: Bring your gloves to the Franklin Hills Stairway Cleanup and explore the neighborhood stairs while you are at it. Meet at the Udell Court stairs (3838 Udell Ct). Sunday, April 16 at 9 am.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, Apr 13
Silver Lake: Dance all night to '90s R&B at Los Globos' Sweet One. Come with friends or come alone for a good time.
Silver Lake: Explore worldwide Passover food traditions at Breaking Bread at the Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center.
Friday, Apr 14
Highland Park: Enjoy a night of music and celebrate Bob Baker's Marionette Theater's ¡FIESTA! with Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles! A love letter to Latin America, ¡FIESTA! is ongoing through June 25th.
Saturday, Apr 15
Highland Park: Shop for wares from local artists and crafters at the York Blvd Art Market at The Pop Hop.
Audubon Center @ Debs Park: Go on a Community Bird Walk and meet your local feathered friends.
Echo Park: Celebrate World Art Day and check out paintings by Katharine Gould at her Crossings Exhibit, the story of a refugee journey. The benefit will support IRIS, with funds supporting refugee resettlement and legal fees.
Echo Park: Find out how artists celebrate California's biodiversity at Little Wonders, a group art show.
Sunday, Apr 16
Echo Park: Buy ceramic mugs, vases, and more from community members at the first ever SoCal Ceramics Market.
Glassell Park: End the weekend on a funny note at Friendship Buddies, an evening of stand-up comedy at Verdugo Bar.
Glendale: Honor Earth Month by shopping green at the Earth Day Party For The Planet happening. Listen to music and enjoy drinks while shopping for upcycled fabrics and clean beauty.
Eastsider Giveaway: Masa of Echo Park Gift Certificate
We're excited to announce a giveaway that rewards our Daily Digest subscribers with one of our favorite foods. Our first Eastsider Giveaway prize is a $50 gift certificate from Masa of Echo Park -- home to an incredible Chicago-style deep-dish pizza and a menu full of tasty pastas, sandwiches and salads.
A couple of things:
• All current Daily Digest subscribers are automatically entered into the giveaway
• If you are not a Daily Digest subscriber, click or tap here to sign up.
• The contest ends April 19
Know of someone else who likes community news and pizza?
Then please forward this newsletter and encourage them to sign up or send this link: bit.ly/3mjsPMg
The winner will be selected at random and announced in an upcoming issue.
Good luck!
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 How did we do today?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 195 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
195 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.