📷 Eastside Scene
Eagle Rock: A morning cup of coffee is more fun with a pair of frogs nearby. Thanks for Roberta Tinajero for the photo from the back patio at Muddy Paw Coffee.
ECHO PARK
Saying goodbye to Ms. Donut
Sunday will be the last day for Ms. Donut.
Annenn and Sophany Nou, who have run the place for the last seven years, will spend about a week cleaning up and figuring out how to haul out their equipment before closing and moving on out to whatever's next.
After that, for the first time since the 1960s, this building Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street won’t be a donut shop. The next business for that spot is apparently a restaurant, Annenn said.
As for now, the Nous are going through the last of their supplies at a more or less perfect rate. Knowing for several months that they would have to move, the Nous stopped buying supplies over the last month so they wouldn’t have a lot left over. Now it looks like they’ll have just as much as they’ll need to get to the end, Annenn said.
So there’s no big party planned for closing day on Sept. 3. Maybe they’ll stay open later than usual, Annenn said. That’s about it.
After that, Sophany will start working for Uber Eats while Annenn looks for a separate job, hoping something that will cover the family’s healthcare.
There is one sort of upside. The couple will finally be able to go to a doctor after working nonstop for so long — 15-hour days, seven days a week. Annenn was treated for cancer in 2019, but hasn’t really checked in since. Sophany hasn’t been to a doctor in eight years.
“So we’re going to take time to make sure everything is okay,” Annenn said.
Belmont Senior High Celebrates Centennial
Belmont Senior High Celebrates Centennial
This year Belmont High School celebrates its 100th birthday. To commemorate this milestone, the Belmont High School Alumni Association and the school are hosting a Sentinel Centennial Weekend Celebration. We’re inviting all alumni to join us on campus Sept. 8-11 for the Varsity Football game, an All-Class picnic, and a Commemoration Ceremony.
»»» Find out more
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Los Feliz: West Hollywood bar and restaurant Hi Tops is opening a location in Los Feliz, EaterLA reports. The popular gay sports bar will take over the vacated Rockwell Table and Stage spot on Vermont Ave. Expect “gourmet stadium food” - soft pretzels, burgers, nachos, etc. - and plenty of screens.
Eagle Rock: Filipino and international restaurant Hungry Turtle opened up in Eagle Rock last month, taking over the space once occupied by hot dog purveyor Meea’s. Celebrity chef Marvin Aritrangco helms Hungry Turtle and offers a variety of dining options. Enjoy breakfast and lunch Wednesday through Sunday and dinner Saturday and Sunday.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
⭐ Featured Events
Belmont Centennial: Belmont High is celebrating its 100th birthday with a Sentinel Centennial Weekend Celebration. All alumni are invited to campus for the Varsity Football game, an All-Class picnic, and a Commemoration Ceremony. Sept 8, 9 & 11. Go here for details
LéaLA: LéaLA, the Spanish-language book fair and literary festival, will showcase authors from Mexico and Latin American countries and U.S. Latino writers. The free event with readings, workshops and booksellers will be held Sept. 14 - 17 at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. Go here for details.
Friday, September 1
Atwater Village: Catch nationally touring comedians at LA's Comedy & Wine Night at Oeno Vino. Open up a bottle of award-winning wine and see Francesca Fiorentini, the host of Red White and Who?, and celebrity impersonator Lyall Behrens.
East Hollywood: In a limited two-weekend engagement, check out Scott Borden in A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum at the Barnsdall. The benefit will aid the Glioblastoma Foundation.
Saturday, September 2
Elysian Valley: Join Mike Tamburo on a Sound Meditation Journey at The Gong Shop. Bring a yoga mat and listen to Tamburo orchestrate 40+ overtone instruments.
Griffith Park: Pokémon: The First Movie will be playing at The Autry's Street Food Cinema series. Watch Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum go against Mewtwo.
Silver Lake: Calling all Queer Toxicas! Enjoy a night of perreo and cumbias at the Virgil's Toxica Latin Party. Dance all night and see Latin burlesque and drag.
Sunday, September 3
Echo Park: Take a three-hour Figure Drawing session at Heavy Manners Library with artist Kris Chau. Bring your own art materials and try your hand at drawing a nude model.
