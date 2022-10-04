Good Morning!
Griffith Park: The serene courtyard at the Griffith Park Clubhouse.
📣 News
Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing
East Los Angeles: A man was in custody for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death. Sergio Villalobos-Jimenez, 54, was arrested Sunday without incident in South El Monte and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department. He is being held on $2 million bail.
Villalobos-Jimenez was identified as the suspect in the Friday night killing of 45-year-old Milagros Medina in the 100 block of South Townsend Avenue. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Fox11 reported that Medina was stabbed in front of her children.
House Fire
Lincoln Heights: It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish a blaze that broke out Monday night in a two-story, vacant home in the 2600 block of Pasadena Avenue. No one was injured. LAFD
Correction
Monday's newsletter said a City Council District 13 candidate forum was cancelled after candidate Hugo Soto-Martinez withdrew from the event. That's wrong. The event went on but only with candidate Mitch O'Farrell participating.
Sponsored by Councilmember Gil Cedillo
Councilmember Gil Cedillo presents the 9th Annual Latin Jazz & Music Festival on Saturday, October 8 from 2 pm to 9pm at the Levitt Pavilion Band Shell
MacArthur Park. This is a FREE event.
Candidates face off to represent Eastside
Voters in the Nov. 8 election will select a new school board member to represent most of the Eastside. Monica Garcia, who currently represents District 2 on the L.A. School Board, is termed out of office.
Running to replace Garcia are Maria Brenes, an Eastside education advocate and nonprofit leader, and Rocio Rivas, a research and policy deputy to current Board member Jackie Goldberg.
Brenes has the support of the union for non-teaching employees while Rivas is backed by United Teachers of Los Angeles.
Here’s where they stand:
Maria Brenes: Equity is at the top of the agenda
From Maria Brenes’ perspective, equity, mental health and creating a welcoming environment for students are her three top issues in the District 2 school board race.
If elected, the first issue she would address is equity. Brenes said advances had been made in the last 20 years. But more must be done to bring programs and services on par with those available in more affluent parts of the district.
One way of doing this would be by evaluating and strengthening the Student Education Needs Index. The Index, developed with the involvement of students and parents, is used to allocate funds based on need.
“We have to continue in the path of investing in our highest need schools and communities,” Brenes said.
Brenes said services that support mental health are needed, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic pressures and traumas students have experienced.
Creating welcoming environments involves building on the use of restorative justice and conflict resolution rather than suspension or harsher forms of discipline.
Equity, mental health and creating a welcoming environment all connect to school greening, Brenes said. Schools in high-need communities often have vast areas covered in asphalt and hardscape. Greener schools would provide a respite from heat waves, educational opportunities and offer welcoming environments.
Bio in Brief
- Resident of Montecito Heights
- Children: Mother of one boy who attends an LAUSD middle school
- Grade School Education: Attended LAUSD schools; graduated from Reseda High School.
Rocio Rivas: Student mental health is a priority
As Rocio Rivas sees it, mental health, school greening and funding are the three top issues in the District 2 school board race.
Of the three, she’d tackle mental health first, if elected.
Students, faculty, staff -- particularly those on the Eastside -- are still experiencing trauma linked to the pandemic, she said. Students have returned to school, but many are still dealing with the emotional scars.
Society has asked students to return to school and resume a pre-pandemic life, but how can they “when they are traumatized, when they’ve been unhoused, when they’ve been in the foster system,” Rivas said.
Addressing mental health is critical if students are to improve their academic performance. To achieve this, the school district could work with local medical and mental health organizations to provide services students need to heal and thrive academically, she said.
Rivas said greening schools is necessary to help lessen the impact of climate change and is also good for children’s mental health and their academic performance. Reducing the amount of asphalt at schools and creating greener spaces and outdoor classrooms also benefits the environment, she said.
On school funding, Rivas said she wants to bring together a coalition of education supporters and advocates to lobby state and federal elected officials to address school funding.
Bio in Brief
- Resident of Montecito Heights
- Children: Mother of one boy who attends an LAUSD middle school
- Education: Attended LAUSD schools; graduated from Reseda High School
LINCOLN HEIGHTS
Cadet honored
Lincoln High School Senior Yingyin Tan was the center of attention Friday when LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho presented her the top honor granted to members of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
Carvalho presented Tan the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement in a ceremony held at the school theater and attended by school district and JROTC officials and Tan’s family. The award recognizes outstanding accomplishments in academics, military training and community service.
Tan is one of 49 JROTC cadets from across the country to be recognized with the medal this year, according to the district, and is the first LAUSD student to receive the award since 2009. She also was promoted to All City Colonel, making her the highest-ranking member of the JROTC within the LAUSD, said Darryl W. Hensley, LAUSD Director of Army Instruction.
Tan has applied to multiple Ivy League schools. But her goal is to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and major in biology and computer science.
-- By Monica Rodriguez
🎒 School News Roundup
Cyberattack: An analysis of stolen school district data made public by a criminal hackers showed no evidence that the cyberattack accessed sensitive student or staff data, the district superintendent said. The Eastsider
Boyle Heights: Roosevelt High will celebrate its centennial with a block party on Saturday, Oct. 8.
El Sereno: Murchison Street Elementary School first grade teacher Sandra Galvez was recognized as an LAUSD Champion for her 26 years of service. "I enjoy teaching First Grade because there's never a dull moment," she said in a video. "They're beginning to learn to read. And when they start reading, it's wonderful."
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an editor to manage our coverage of Eastside schools and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Tuesday, Oct 4
Echo Park: Get a sneak peek of winter scents at P.F. Candle Co.'s Winter Vault Scent Launch Party. Receive gifts with purchase, 15% off, and complimentary cocktails!
Wednesday, Oct 5
Lincoln Heights: Shop for fresh veggies and fruits at the Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market.
