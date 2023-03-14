Hello Tuesday!
This is Robert Fulton, your Daily Digest Editor for Tuesday. Today is National Pi Day! How often do we get to celebrate a mathematical constant by eating tasty dessert? Scroll down for some of our preferred local pie places.
Now on to today's news.
📷 Eastside Scene
Elysian Park: A rainy-day photo shoot on Angels Point in Elysian Park. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
📣 News
Patient I.D.
East LA: Officials at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center sought the public's help to identify a female patient who was found on Ditman Avenue at Olympic Boulevard last Friday. Anyone with information about the woman should call social worker Daisy Rivera at the LAC+USC at (323) 409-3754.
More rain
Weather: An atmospheric river will slam the Los Angeles area today, with potentially heavy rain and gusty winds anticipated across the region and raising fears of localized flooding. Forecasters said that coastal and valley areas could get between 2 and 4 inches of rain. The Eastsider
Correction
City Hall: An item in Monday's Daily Digest incorrectly described Kevin De León's work for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) while he was a councilmember-elect in 2020. AHF hired him to consult on state legislation, not to resolve a dispute with the city as we previously stated. The L.A. Times explored De León's ties and work for the foundation. A De León spokesman said the 14th District Councilmember made clear in writing he was an AHF consultant before meeting with city officials on a separate matter related to the foundation.
EAST LOS ANGELES
School employee speaks out as strike looms
As East Los Angeles resident Amalia Flores sees it, she and many of her fellow workers with the Los Angeles Unified School District want a wage boost, and not just to pay the bills.
Flores, an early childhood education aide working at Brooklyn Early Education Center in East L.A., said the 30% wage increase she and fellow members of the Service Employees International Union Local 99 are seeking would symbolize respect for their role in educating students.
“We work just as hard as certificated teachers,” Flores said.
Flores is one of 30,000 LAUSD employees, including bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, special education assistants and others represented by SEIU Local 99. The union has given the district notice it will engage in a three-day unfair labor practices strike. Union members have been intimidated and the subject of other unfair behavior, said Conrado Guerrero, president of SEIU Local 99.
The strike dates will be released Wednesday. United Teachers of Los Angeles announced that its members would join the strike, the L.A. Times reported.
The union said that most SEIU Local 99 members are part-time employees who work 10 months a year and live paycheck to paycheck. One in three workers has reported having been unhoused or on the verge of being unhoused.
It’s common for workers to hold a second job to help make ends meet and have an income during long school breaks, Guerrero said.
The district has made an offer, including a 15% wage increase and two annual retention bonuses.
“Los Angeles Unified is disappointed that SEIU is walking away from negotiations with so much on the table,” the district said in a statement.
Flores said the increase SEIU members seek would make a significant difference for many of her coworkers. For Flores, one of a few employees who work full-time year-round, a pay increase would give her some breathing room when buying groceries and gas. It would also be a sign her contributions to children’s education are recognized.
As an early childhood education aid, Flores has been working with some of the youngest pupils in the district for 26 years, preparing her students for a solid start on their educational journey when they begin kindergarten.
“A lot of credit goes to certificated teachers,” Flores said, “but we’re setting a foundation.”
🎒 More school news
LAUSD launches pair of mobile apps with safety in mind
The Los Angeles Schools Anonymous Reporting mobile apps, or LASAR, gives students, parents, school employees and residents a tool to make anonymous reports related to suspicious activity on campuses, mental health incidents, drug consumption or trafficking, vandalism and other safety issues. The app is meant to address non-emergency situations. Another app designed for teachers to report emergencies on school grounds was also launched recently. L.A. Times.
School board passes resolution celebrating women’s history, highlights mental health
The LAUSD school board approved a resolution celebrating Women’s History and drawing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights and violence and abuse against women.
Pie Picks
National Pi Day is the annual celebration of the mathematical constant π, i.e. Pi. Because the first three digits of Pi are 3.14, some clever folks designated March 14 as National Pi Day. Some even more clever - cleverer? - folks decided since “Pi” sounds like “pie,” why not dedicate March 14 to all things pie? Sounds good to us. Here are some of our favorite purveyors of pie (special shout out to the dearly departed Coco's in Highland Park).
House of Pies in Los Feliz - Duh!
KnowReality Pies in Eagle Rock - Check out our feature on the founders!
Magpies in Silver Lake and Highland Park - OK, not traditional pie but still amazing - and surprisingly vegan!
Gelsons in Silver Lake - A sneaky-good grocery store option.
Village Bakery and Cafe in Atwater Village - And grab a loaf of garlic bread while you’re there.
What's your favorite Eastside place for pie? Reply to this newsletter with your pick.
📒 Notebook
Murder reward
Cypress Park: A $25,000 reward has been proposed over the death last summer of Manuel Moreno Sagrero. City Councilmember Kevin de Leon proposed the motion last week. Sagrero was found dead in an RV fire in the early morning hours of July 18, 2022 in the 3400 block of Marmion Way. According to the motion, the fire was lit at 2:25 am by an unknown male suspect wearing dark clothing and a baseball hat. The suspect has not yet been identified.
Oscar flyover
Up in the Sky: A pair of F-18s flew over the skies of Hollywood -- as well as Northeast L.A. and other sections of the city. -- as part of Sunday night's Academy Awards program in which “Top Gun: Maverick” was in the running for best picture, reports the Daily News. The flyover, however, did not secure a winning spot for the Tom Cruise movie about fighter pilots, which lost out to "Everything Everywhere All at Once" for best movie.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Wednesday, Mar 15
Highland Park: Head to The Goldfish to catch performances from Wizard Puffs, Shunkan, and Club Oro.
Thursday, Mar 16
Cypress Park: Kids and teens are invited to participate in a 2BitCircus Eco-STEAM Workshop. Learn how to create Sustainable Circuits while using basic principles of electronics.
Highland Park: Spend an intimate evening listening to poems and short stories at The Pop-Hop. Wine and light snacks will be provided.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading. Enjoy your pie!
-- Robert Fulton
