After several days of cool weather, you can expect sunny and warmer conditions this Saturday and Sunday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Nice weather for the Hermon Community Clean-Up.

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

EASTSIDE SCENE

Silver Lake: Thanks to Scott M. for his photo from atop the south end of the Silver Lake Reservoir.

NEWS

Minimum Wage Hike

The Los Angeles minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16.04 per hour effective July 1, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday. More than 600,000 people who work within the city boundaries make minimum wage and will receive a pay increase. The Eastsider

GOOD TASTE

Battle of the burger stands brewing

By Jessica Doherty

Silver Lake is getting a Shake Shack by the end of 2022, reports What Now Los Angeles. The burger chain plans to open its 16th location on Sunset Boulevard next door to the Black Cat. It's a space that's been home to short-lived restaurants, including California Sun and Mixed Company.

The New York-based restaurant company will open only two blocks away from where Venice-based The Win~Dow, known for its budget-friendly, smashed-style burgers, opened an outlet in December. The newcomers will compete with two established burger joints: The Fix Burger on Hyperion Avenue and Burgers Never Say Die on Glendale Boulevard.

So, burger lovers, who has the best patty in Silver Lake? Hit reply with your responses.

In Other Dining & Drinking News:

Woon in Historic Filipinotown is offering a special Lunar New Year menu and red envelopes with from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, reports The Infatuation. Eater LA also has you covered with a list of festive dishes and the restaurants and grocery stores you can get them from.

Looking for a spot to watch the Rams play the Super Bowl? Eater LA recommends Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. in Boyle Heights, 5 Line Tavern in Eagle Rock and 33 Taps Silver Lake.

Read more in the full version of Good Taste.

NOTEBOOK

After-Hours HIV Testing

Boyle Heights: The Wall Las Memorias is providing free, rapid HIV testing and counseling on Thursday nights from 5 pm - 8 pm at its Boyle Heights center. Tests are available by appointment and on a walk-up basis.

