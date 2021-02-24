Good morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Please read on for our Wednesday report.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

Eastside Scene

Cypress Park: Pink blossoms and bright green grass mean spring is near. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag us on Instagram with #theeastsiderla.

The Latest

A time of sorrow at Jay's Bar

Jason Easton had always wanted to own a bar. He recently realized that dream, taking over Jay's Bar on Sunset near Fountain. But only a few days after reopening the Silver Lake bar this month, Easton died of a heart attack, reports The Eastsider. Friends, family and patrons are mourning his death.

Vaccine line jumpers took advantage of special codes

Some of the appointments at the Cal State LA vaccination site that were reserved for people of color and low-income residents instead went to others who had obtained access codes, the Los Angeles Times reported. Separately, LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis criticized the line jumpers who had apparently used the same codes to get vaccinated during a pop-up clinic at the Ramona Gardens public housing project in Boyle Heights. "I am not surprised. I'm disgusted," said Solis, who was on hand during the clinic's first visit.

A motorcyclist died in a freeway crash near Elysian Park

The Glendale resident was killed Monday night in the solo-crash on the transition road from the southbound 5 Freeway to the southbound 110 Freeway, reports The Eastsider.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Notebook

• The Atwater Village Neighborhood Council has organized a presentation tonight (Feb. 24) on the LA County River Masterplan. The virtual meeting will focus on projects and issues near the Atwater Village stretch of the river.

Upcoming Events

Go here for details and more events

Feb 24: Free Electronics 101 For Kids Virtual Workshop Series

Feb 24: Intro to Basketry

Sponsored by Cal State LA

Feb 25: Jean Burden Poetry Reading, featuring Claudia Rankine

Over the course of her career, Claudia Rankine has produced five books of poetry, three plays, numerous video collaborations and several edited anthologies. Her work has become recognizable for defying literary genres and social injustice alike.

Feb 25: Planetary Liberation through Activation: Mapping, Dreaming, and Creating in the Ecocene

Feb. 26: Councilmember O'Farrell in Conversation with Gabriel Lerner

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.