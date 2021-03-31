Good Morning!

If you are looking for a property with 15 bedrooms, a ballroom and a pool ...

And you have $40 million to spend, then you are in luck. Silver Lake's Paramour Estate is up for sale, reports The Eastsider. Owner Dana Hollister has been selling off assets since losing a legal battle with Katy Perry.

The Braille Institute and its students learn to deal with the pandemic

Like many others, the blind and visually impaired students from the East Hollywood campus have been learning from home, and have had the same crash course in technology as everyone else - except for one thing. “So much of their world is touch, and we’ve had almost a year now when you can’t touch,” Jack Follman with the Braille Institute told The Eastsider.

East LA parking enforcement resumes April 1

If you forgot when street sweeping takes place on your block, you better find out fast, reports The Eastsider. No parking on street sweeping days and other ordinances will once again be enforced in East Los Angeles.

More fallout from last week's Echo Park protests

Protesters who demonstrated against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake said officers fired projectiles at persons who did not pose a physical threat, apparently in violation of LAPD policies. Details in the LA Times

A man killed in an East LA crash was a sheriff's deputy

Deputy Jeffrey McKee was driving home from work early Sunday morning from an Inmate Reception Center when he was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on the 5 Freeway, reports The Eastsider. Another deputy -- who also worked at the same facility -- was injured in the same crash.

LA prepares to relax pandemic restrictions after moving into the Orange Tier

L.A. public health officials, however, are waiting to see if COVID cases don't rise before relaxing rules starting next week, reports The Eastsider

The head of L.A. Animal Services department will retire

General Manager Brenda Barnette said Tuesday she is retiring after 10 years in the position, reports The Eastsider. Barnette was hired to oversee Los Angeles' shelter system, including the North Central Animal Shelter in Lincoln Heights, by then-Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Notebook

• Bus Route: Metro will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday (April 1) over its North Hollywood to Pasadena Transit Corridor that will pass through Eagle Rock on Colorado Boulevard. The Boulevard Sentinel has more details on the plan that would leave only one lane in each direction for motor vehicles.

Encampment: A candlelight vigil and march were held around Echo Park Lake Monday night, days after more than 200 homeless people were removed last week, reports the Los Feliz Ledger.

• Youth: A third-grader and a second-grader at KIPP Promesa Prep in Boyle Heights won honors in a nationwide competition, as they gave advice to President Joe Biden, the Los Angeles Times reported.

