Hello, Monday!
Read on for our run down of what turned out to be a very newsy weekend. For the week ahead, you can expect pleasant weather, with highs ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s.
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Eastside Scene
Spotted at the Highland Park Jack-in-the-Box. What do Ghostbusters prefer? Jumbo Jacks or Tiny Tacos? Thanks to Todd Frankel for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
The Latest
Weekend News
• Cypress Park drive-by shooting leaves man in critical condition
• 78-year-old man severely injured in East Hollywood hit-and-run
• Fire burns Silver Lake home under construction
• 100 firefighters extinguish Eagle Rock commercial building fire
More affordable housing coming to East LA
This and other items in Real Estate Monday.
• May 4: Impact of COVID-19 on the Cal State LA Campus Community
