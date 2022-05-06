It's Friday, Finally!

Expect a cooling trend over Saturday and Sunday, with temps topping out in the low and mid '70s. Good weather for Saturday's Eastern Gateway celebration and other outdoor events.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Griffith Park: Thanks to Victoria Dyer for her photo of this colorful patch of blue. Anyone know what type of flower this is?

NEWS

East Hollywood: Police sought the public's help to find a 27- year-old woman last seen on March 25 in the 4800 block of Lexington Avenue. LAPD

Campaign office gets slammed

Highland Park: Earlier this week the LAPD asked the public to help find the motorist who crashed into a building on Figueroa Street at the end of March. It turns out that the vehicle slammed into the front of Councilman Gil Cedillo's campaign office, according to the LAPD.

Surveillance video shows the car traveling the wrong way down Avenue 56 around 5 am on March 30 when it crosses the T-intersection at Figueroa and crashes into the office. The motorist then puts the car in reverse and drives away.

The office sustained only minor damage, according to a post on Twitter from someone who is obviously not a fan of Cedillo. No one was injured. The incident took place only about a week after Cedillo, who is running for reelection on June 7, opened the office.

Detective Juan Campos with the LAPD Central Traffic Division said it does not look like the crash was intentional.

"We don’t believe his office was targeted," Campos said in an email. "It is likely the driver was impaired based on driving on the wrong side of the road and unable to recognize that they were approaching a “T-intersection“ and did not make the turn."

REAL ESTATE ROUNDUP

By Barry Lank

Two Silver Lake homes took a big step to becoming historic landmarks.

The Cultural Heritage Commission approved a historic monument nomination for The Loren Miller House, which was built for a pioneering African American civil rights attorney. The Oliver House, designed by legendary modernist architect Rudolph Schindler, also won the commission's backing.

The City Council must now vote on the matter before the two homes are declared city historic monuments.

In Other Real Estate News:

Echo Park: A six-story, 18-unit residential building is planned for Edgeware Road near Colton Street. The 75-foot-tall structure would replace a 2-story, fourplex dating back to 1905 and a one-story single-family dwelling dating to 1890. The project is one of the numerous high-density residential projects that have been completed or are planned south of the 101 Freeway near Temple Street.

East Hollywood: Ground has been broken for 187 units of low-rent housing at the Santa Monica-Vermont Metro station. A joint project between Metro and the Little Tokyo Service Center, the Santa Monica Vermont Apartments will be reserved for low-wage workers and people who are currently homeless. It will also have more than 23,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. The site was cleared of the old Gran Burrito restaurant just a couple of months ago.

WEEKEND OPEN HOUSE

Echo Park Adjacent: Gorgeous Spanish-Style 3-Bed, 2-Bath in Hi-Fi

Stylish Garvanza Tudor on large lot

Prime Los Feliz with Park-Like Grounds

REAL ESTATE REDUCTIONS

This week's price cuts include $21,000 off a Glassell Park 3-bedroom; a $115,000 cut on a Silver Lake Spanish and a $125,000 chop on an Atwater Village Traditional.

EASTSIDE EVENTS

Sat, May 7

Glassell Park: Score a free comic book (while supplies last) as Revenge Of celebrates Free Comic Book Day.

Sun, May 8

Elysian Valley: It's a Sock Hop! Donate socks, tampons, toiletries and your dancing shoes to benefit the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition.

ONE LAST THING

Not Your Typical Pollo Loco: Street artists Michelle “Mr. B Baby” Ruby and Steve Martinez turned the Boyle Heights Pollo Loco into a stunning artwork and tribute to Cesar Chavez.

